Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer

Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer

Save
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer

Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Exterior PhotographyJan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamJan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography, WindowsJan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture
Boechout, Belgium
  • Architects: Perifer, STAUT Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nick Claeskens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  UrbaStyle, De Coene, Forbo, Plaka Solutions, Reynaers, Salto systems, Skylux
  • Lead Architects: Gert Janssens, Filip Jacobs, Roeland Smits
  • Collaboration Design/Execution: PERIFEER
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants: EFIKA
  • Structure And Acoustic Engineers: Macobo-Stabo
  • Collaboration Project Specifications: Groep ARCHO
  • Main Contractor: Floré
  • Contractor Woodwork: Concept A
  • City: Boechout
  • Country: Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nick Claeskens

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposal aims to fully integrate with the tradition of school typology, resulting in two distinct open spaces for playgrounds. The typology is highly flexible and can be expanded over time in a straightforward manner and in various ways without encroaching further upon the green surroundings.

Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nick Claeskens

The historical structure of the school reveals a clear evolution within a building block, following a typical growth pattern observed in monasteries centered around a cloister. Classical school buildings draw inspiration from this pattern. The defining feature of the site is the ancient mill (1782). The ambition is to establish a visual connection with the nearby mill from each classroom. Even beneath the existing canopy of the library, serving as the school's entrance, the relationship with the mill is maintained.

Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Image 23 of 23
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Image 21 of 23
Section

A twisted shed roof creates a generous indoor playground that, within the extended school concept, can be used for multiple purposes. The school embraces the existing gymnasium next to the elementary school, fostering overall coherence and uniformity in architecture. To emphasize this the roof ties everything together. The conceptual organization unites three areas: the elementary school, the kindergarten, and the central area where the covered play zone (multipurpose hall) meets the gymnasium.

Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography
© Nick Claeskens
Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Nick Claeskens

The classrooms are organized around the indoor playground. The layout of the plan pays significant attention to the transitions between the park, classrooms, and playgrounds. The classroom is designated as a place for contemplation and learning, while the play areas (both indoor and outdoor) are conceived as spaces for play, adventure, and dynamism. Intermediate spaces are designed between them to facilitate the transition from play to class. At the transition zone from class to indoor playground, a cloakroom area with hooks and backpacks facilitates this. The transition from a class to the park is accomplished through a classroom garden.

Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nick Claeskens
Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Nick Claeskens

The building services are integrated according to the sustainability concept. Positioned in the central zone, the amount of ducts needed is reduced which results in more efficient usage and lower budget costs. Robust elements are kept visible and always accessible making the building adaptable for later changes and needs. Considering that the life span of the technical elements serving the building is usually shorter, they need to be easily replaceable and rather standard for repair and maintenance. Red concrete cladding with relief is chosen for the facades to create a softer environment. The birch tree has a strong connection with Boechout, therefore a special pattern of birch leaves creates rhythm and gives ornamentation to the facades.

Save this picture!
Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nick Claeskens

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Boechout, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STAUT Architecten
Office
Perifer
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureBelgium
Cite: "Jan Frans Willems Kindergarden and Music Academy / STAUT Architecten + Perifer" 21 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011341/jan-frans-willems-kindergarden-and-music-academy-staut-architecten-plus-perifer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags