A PVC-Free Acoustic Solution for Healthy, Sustainable and Soundproof Interiors

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic –commonly known as vinyl– is everywhere. In fact, chances are you are sitting close to (or on) something containing PVC in some way, shape or form. It’s used in packaging, automobile parts, children’s toys, clothing, accessories, wires, furniture, medical supplies and hundreds of other everyday items. This year alone, global production exceeded 51 million metric tons, solidifying its rank as the third-most produced plastic in the world. It is particularly in the architecture, engineering and construction industry that the material stands unchallenged, accounting for 60-70% of its total consumption. So much so that it has indisputably become the most used plastic for building materials worldwide, often found in pipes, fittings, flooring, roofing, window profiles and more. It’s not hard to understand why: PVC is durable, highly versatile, cost-effective and easy to maintain. But nothing comes without a cost, they say…

Unlike most other plastics, PVC contains chlorine. Its chlorinated chemistry is related to a range of environmental and human health hazards across multiple stages of its manufacturing cycle, including the emission of harmful chemicals like dioxins during production and disposal processes. The material also contains additives such as phthalates and lead, which are associated with health risks that range from respiratory issues to potential carcinogenicity. And being non-biodegradable –meaning it doesn’t break down easily– PVC is usually disposed of improperly, releasing toxic substances and contributing to air, water and soil pollution. The list of harmful effects goes on, and many may still be uncertain. What is certain, though, is that the shift towards PVC-free environments is more prevalent than ever –more than a trend, it’s a necessity in fostering healthier and more eco-friendly architecture.

In short, PVC-free spaces offer improved indoor air quality, diminished health risks, environmental sustainability and compliance with increasingly stringent building regulations and standards. Architects can ensure these criteria are met from the start by specifying alternative materials and building elements that replace the use of PVC. For instance, using cast iron or copper for pipes and plumbing, cork or rubber for resilient flooring, stainless steel or bio-based polymers for wall protection, and aluminum or wood for window frames. When it comes to acoustic solutions –typically highly reliant on PVC profiles– FabriTRAK Systems Inc. has developed GeoTRAK®, PVC-free wall and ceiling trak profiles that have the same design, dimensions, strength, fit, finish and ease of installation as the FabriTRAK® traditional system.

What Is GeoTRAK® and How Does It Work?

When architects design any interior, it isn’t just about what users will see and feel; it’s also about what they will hear. Too much noise transforms spaces into sources of distraction, stress and discomfort, hence losing their appeal if not acoustically sound. With that in mind, GeoTRAK® responds to the need for acoustic walls and ceilings that are also eco-friendly and promote healthy, PVC-free environments. The system, made up of a PVC-free trak, sustainable infill and fabric, comes together through the following steps:

Selecting a trak profile: GeoTRAK® is available in black 1/2” (13mm) and 1” (25mm) wall profiles, and 1 3/8” (35mm) ceiling profiles. These have fabric-receiving jaws with serrated and meshed teeth to hold the fabric.

GeoTRAK® is available in black 1/2” (13mm) and 1” (25mm) wall profiles, and 1 3/8” (35mm) ceiling profiles. These have fabric-receiving jaws with serrated and meshed teeth to hold the fabric. Adding an infill: The system incorporates TerraCORE® Poly infill material, a recyclable acoustic sound absorption product manufactured with a blend of low-denier polyester fibers. It serves as an eco-friendly, VOC-free, non-toxic and non-irritant substitution for fiberglass infill.

The system incorporates TerraCORE® Poly infill material, a recyclable acoustic sound absorption product manufactured with a blend of low-denier polyester fibers. It serves as an eco-friendly, VOC-free, non-toxic and non-irritant substitution for fiberglass infill. Choosing a fabric: Adaptable to various interior settings, the solution can be customized with different fabric choices, among them the FabriSPAN® and FabriPRINT™ collections, including FabriFELT™. These are tucked into the trak, covering the infill and creating a seamless finish.

Adaptable to various interior settings, the solution can be customized with different fabric choices, among them the FabriSPAN® and FabriPRINT™ collections, including FabriFELT™. These are tucked into the trak, covering the infill and creating a seamless finish. Onsite installation: As with the FabriTRAK® system, the GeoTRAK® System is always installed onsite and is never pre-fabricated, aiming to ensure a custom fit for every space.

Once assembled, the result is a sound absorbing wall and ceiling structure that is recyclable, meets LEED v4 requirements and is DECLARE certified. While eliminating sound reflections and reverberations, the system is characterized by its durability, fire resistance and versatility –all GeoTRAK® profiles can be applied in straight and curved walls and ceilings, as well as around columns or arches. Also, fabrics can be swapped out of the trak as needed, adapting to ever-changing interiors. This makes the structure suitable for a variety of interior installations, including educational facilities, workplace and retail environments, healthcare centers and residential settings, both new constructions and retrofits.

Advocating for PVC-Free Environments

As we continue to grasp the environmental and health-related repercussions linked with building materials made of PVC, the emergence of alternatives like GeoTRAK® is a step in the right direction. Beyond fulfilling acoustic comfort standards, the system upholds the high functionality and performance expected in contemporary structures while encouraging PVC-free interiors. It is ultimately these kinds of innovative solutions that reduce the reliance on harmful materials, addressing not only the pressing need for eco-friendly substitutes that promote well-being instead of compromising it, but also setting a precedent for a more conscious approach to architectural design and construction practices.

Learn more about GeoTRAK® by visiting FabriTRAK System's website or browsing through our product catalog.