World
Alma Street Housing / palast

Alma Street Housing / palast

Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAlma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAlma Street Housing / palast - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeAlma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, WindowsAlma Street Housing / palast - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Rennes, France
  • Architects: palast
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Guesdon
  • Lead Architect: Mickael Papin
  • Construction Site: Pierre Silande
  • City: Rennes
  • Country: France
Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

Text description provided by the architects. The main urban challenge of the project lies in its ability to initiate a smooth transition and a fertile dialogue between the different neighboring urban forms with varying densities. To articulate the different built contexts present around our plot, we decided to stage a juxtaposition of varied modes of living, directly inspired by these neighboring urban forms.

Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon
Alma Street Housing / palast - Image 17 of 19
Axo

The full and empty spaces of the project are arranged in a logic of strip sequence referring to the subdivision of the entire block, like an urban trace, a collective memory to be preserved. This principle makes it possible to produce a rich skyline with a succession of volumes with limited linearity while planning for a progressive and natural change in the neighborhood.

Alma Street Housing / palast - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

Each of the five buildings has its own façade, typologies of windows, and exterior spaces its color. The construction system is very simple, all in exposed concrete with different intensities of lasure. 90% of the apartments are double-oriented and 100% own generous exterior spaces.

Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simon Guesdon
Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Simon Guesdon
Alma Street Housing / palast - Image 19 of 19
Floor plan

A great diversity of flats are proposed on the project: triplex houses with private gardens, crossing apartments with winter gardens and duplexes with roof terraces. 

Alma Street Housing / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Simon Guesdon

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rennes, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
palast
Office

Cite: "Alma Street Housing / palast" 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011282/alma-street-housing-palast> ISSN 0719-8884

