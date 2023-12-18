Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i

+ 11

Community • València, Spain Architects: 7a+i

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Milena Villalba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arper , Cevica , Daisalux , FERRÉS , GEZE , ISOCOR , LAMP , Magis , Roca , VitrA , WISA

Lead Architects: Alejandra Català Roig, Stefania Salvo Gutiérrez, Mariola Fortuño Bort

Client: Ayuntamiento de Valencia. Servicio de Igualdad y Políticas Inclusivas

City: València

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Torrefiel-Orriols Equality Unit in Valencia is the second neighborhood office to open in the city, and the first to have its own space, a ground floor apartment in a set of protected housing units around Plaza Salvador Allende, which is very representative in the area and houses other facilities.

The City Council wants to make it a reference point for working with the community, a meeting point for women, men, and organizations, where actions aimed at promoting equality and preventing gender violence can be encouraged and promoted.

It is a space designed from everyday life, which wants to distance itself from the coldness with which many public facilities have been designed in recent decades.

Recognizable materials related to the domestic sphere have been sought, which also intertwine with the narrative of the renovated house from 1943, and allow for easy adaptation to the new space.

Although, on the other hand, the forms are different, the configuration of the space and the interpretation is different, so that it can accompany the change. There is a willingness to envelop while respecting the different levels of privacy required by the program. From the entrance, the different rooms are recognized, even the backyard, so that the space can be felt close.

It is also the first municipal project to include a gender impact report. The report proposes evaluating different issues that allow checking whether effective tools and active spaces are being created to promote equality.