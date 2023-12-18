Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Community
València, Spain
  Architects: 7a+i
  Area: 70
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Milena Villalba
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Arper, Cevica, Daisalux, FERRÉS, GEZE, ISOCOR, LAMP, Magis, Roca, VitrA, WISA
  Lead Architects: Alejandra Català Roig, Stefania Salvo Gutiérrez, Mariola Fortuño Bort
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Milena Villalba
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Image 16 of 16
Fachadas

Text description provided by the architects. The Torrefiel-Orriols Equality Unit in Valencia is the second neighborhood office to open in the city, and the first to have its own space, a ground floor apartment in a set of protected housing units around Plaza Salvador Allende, which is very representative in the area and houses other facilities.

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Windows
© Milena Villalba
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Image 12 of 16
Emplazamiento

The City Council wants to make it a reference point for working with the community, a meeting point for women, men, and organizations, where actions aimed at promoting equality and preventing gender violence can be encouraged and promoted. 

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Milena Villalba
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Image 13 of 16
Planta

It is a space designed from everyday life, which wants to distance itself from the coldness with which many public facilities have been designed in recent decades. 

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Chair
© Milena Villalba
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Image 14 of 16
Secciones 01

Recognizable materials related to the domestic sphere have been sought, which also intertwine with the narrative of the renovated house from 1943, and allow for easy adaptation to the new space. 

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography
© Milena Villalba
Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Image 15 of 16
Secciones 02

Although, on the other hand, the forms are different, the configuration of the space and the interpretation is different, so that it can accompany the change. There is a willingness to envelop while respecting the different levels of privacy required by the program. From the entrance, the different rooms are recognized, even the backyard, so that the space can be felt close. 

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door, Windows
© Milena Villalba

It is also the first municipal project to include a gender impact report. The report proposes evaluating different issues that allow checking whether effective tools and active spaces are being created to promote equality.

Torrefiel-Orriols Neighborhood Equality Unit / 7a+i - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Milena Villalba

7a+i
Office
Office

