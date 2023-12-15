Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos

La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos

Save
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos

La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamLa Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, BeamLa Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Monterrey, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Image 12 of 15
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. The house is in a residential area on a rectangular flat lot, adjacent to side houses and a small stream at the back that allowed the growth of large trees next to it. The project seeks to take full advantage of the views, while the spatial organization has two objectives: to achieve an interior volume that can capture the dimension of the trees and that the most number of rooms gets direct contact with the exterior.

Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Image 13 of 15
Plan - Upper floor
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Both objectives are reached by optimizing the allowed height towards the front and back and concentrating the program on both sides with two levels and a mezzanine as a third level that generates a large area that takes advantage of the complete height. 

Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Since it is a long lot, we propose a central courtyard that helps illuminate and ventilate each space. This middle element is an impluvium where the sloping roofs converge. The difference in height between the center and the edges of the house determines the organization of spaces. The living areas are towards the sides with single, double, and triple heights, while the service areas are closer to the central area where the house allows only two levels. The maximum height on the building's exterior is adjusted to follow the height of the neighboring dwellings.

Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Image 14 of 15
Sections

The concrete structure shows the modular order, while the evenly spaced repetition of wooden beams on the roof defines the dimensions of the interior spaces, as does the enclosing elements on the facade. Finally, the brick wall acts as a boundary with the exterior or internal division without being load-bearing elements.

Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Image 15 of 15
Elevations
Save this picture!
La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Garza Camisay Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "La Noria II House / Garza Camisay arquitectos" [Casa La Noria II / Garza Camisay arquitectos] 15 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011114/la-noria-ii-house-garza-camisay-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags