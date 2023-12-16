Ploc! Installation / ici-bas

+ 12

Wood Supply: Scierie Cavagnon

City: Faverges

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Built as part of the competition for the Festival des Cabanes 2023 in the Annecy region, Ploc! is a reinterpretation of the Japanese fountain system known as shishi-odoshi.

Ploc! is the onomatopoeia for the sound of two elements colliding. It also stands for Pluies LOCalisées. The Ploc hut is a portal, a passageway between this world and the sacred, between the domestic scale and the great landscape. Placed next to a church, its purpose is to extend the spiritual experience of the site by framing the mountain.

It is conceived as a place where prayers are answered. Water falling from the sky is guided towards rocking cannons, based on the shishi-odoshi principle. When these are activated, on average after a few minutes in heavy rain, the magic happens and a series of "ploc" sounds are heard. The proximity of the sounds produced contrasts with the depth of the view. Ploc! is an invitation to rediscover the Annecy landscape, especially on rainy days.

The constructional regularity and simplicity of the three-dimensional grid make this gate both a precious object and a discreet frame that fades into the background in front of the forty cannons and the surrounding landscape.

The entire hut, as well as the cannons, were built using timber from a local sawmill in Val-de-chaise. It took two weeks to build, with the occasional help of generous volunteers. Ploc! is an ephemeral installation.