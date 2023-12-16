Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Ploc! Installation / ici-bas

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, Door, ForestPloc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior PhotographyPloc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior PhotographyPloc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, ForestPloc! Installation / ici-bas - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Wellbeing
Faverges, France
  • Architects: ici-bas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Foessel
  • Lead Architects: Damien Favale and Ugo Larvor
  • Wood Supply: Scierie Cavagnon
  • City: Faverges
  • Country: France
Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, Door, Forest
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. Built as part of the competition for the Festival des Cabanes 2023 in the Annecy region, Ploc! is a reinterpretation of the Japanese fountain system known as shishi-odoshi.

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography
© David Foessel
Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Foessel

Ploc! is the onomatopoeia for the sound of two elements colliding. It also stands for Pluies LOCalisées. The Ploc hut is a portal, a passageway between this world and the sacred, between the domestic scale and the great landscape. Placed next to a church, its purpose is to extend the spiritual experience of the site by framing the mountain.

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Foessel

It is conceived as a place where prayers are answered. Water falling from the sky is guided towards rocking cannons, based on the shishi-odoshi principle. When these are activated, on average after a few minutes in heavy rain, the magic happens and a series of "ploc" sounds are heard. The proximity of the sounds produced contrasts with the depth of the view. Ploc! is an invitation to rediscover the Annecy landscape, especially on rainy days.

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Image 15 of 17
Floor Plan
Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Image 14 of 17
Section

The constructional regularity and simplicity of the three-dimensional grid make this gate both a precious object and a discreet frame that fades into the background in front of the forty cannons and the surrounding landscape.

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© David Foessel
Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Interior Photography, Beam
© David Foessel

The entire hut, as well as the cannons, were built using timber from a local sawmill in Val-de-chaise. It took two weeks to build, with the occasional help of generous volunteers. Ploc! is an ephemeral installation.

Ploc! Installation / ici-bas - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Foessel

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Seythenex, 74210 Faverges, France

ici-bas
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingFrance

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Ploc! Installation / ici-bas" 16 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011106/ploc-installation-ici-bas> ISSN 0719-8884

