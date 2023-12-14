Dynamic Building Façades: Flexibility and Adaptability in Architecture

Save this picture! The Almost Invisible School / ABLM arquitectos. Image Cortesia de ABLM arquitectos

The referential of movement, which describes the variation in an object's position and velocity according to the observer's perspective, is one of the fundamental concepts of physics. This idea not only influences the understanding of movement in physical systems but can also be analogously applied in other areas, such as architecture, where the different perspectives of users can shape their experiences and interactions with built space. Each person brings cultural, emotional, and physical baggage, resulting in unique architectural interactions, similar to an observer's interpretation of a motion reference.

By bringing this analogy to buildings, it becomes clear that certain artifices and materials have the potential to create dynamic façades, adapting to the varied viewpoints and perspectives of individuals. The ability to design versatile and changeable façades not only contributes to the aesthetic appeal of buildings, enriching their surroundings and enhancing the experience of occupants and passers-by, but can also play a crucial role in energy efficiency and thermal insulation. This can be done through the cladding materials themselves, ancillary elements, or moving parts that can bring dynamism to the whole building. Exploring the following products can serve as a starting point for presenting the variety of options available:

Movable Elements

Working with mobile elements is the first thing that comes to mind when considering dynamic façades. This can be done through panels, vertical and horizontal louvers, and other elements that change the appearance of the building as they move. One example is BANDALUX's O-Box shutters, which offer robustness and resistance to weather conditions while creating a dynamic and fun pattern on façades. Their box structure serves both as a support for the fabric and as a decorative element, giving rhythm to the façade, with various size and configuration options to suit specific needs. These curtains also play an essential role in saving energy, offering thermal properties that help maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

Working With Colors

By repeating the same element with some variations in color or texture, an intrinsic dynamism is created on the façade. Dynamic glass façade systems cover the entire height of the ceiling and guarantee ventilation, solar and weather protection. The solar control façade of the École Daniel Pennac in La Colle Sur Loup, for example, features tempered glass slats, laminated and silk-screened in various shades, while giving a distinctive architectural character by cladding both the straight and curved portions of the building.

Patterns That Convey Movement

Another possible approach is to use a pattern that conveys dynamism, regardless of its complexity or simplicity. This could be through the visual sensation it conveys as the viewer moves around, or even regarding the shadows cast by the building elements. The Ceramic Trellis Façade at Casa TR, using the Flexbrick® system, represents an innovative approach to creating a continuous envelope that encompasses both the façade and the pergola of a single-family house in Barcelona. Designed with a compact morphology, it sits at a lower level than the street, establishing a visual relationship with the nearby stream and integrating harmoniously into the surrounding landscape. This link between the interior and exterior is made reinforced by the continuous façade, whose perforated pattern creates a volumetric play and a dynamic with the shadows, as well as a visual connection with the surrounding vegetation through the color green.

Façades as Murals

Large vertical surfaces are opportunities to create huge murals, displaying art or patterns that can liven up the local context. For example, the innovative XXL Ceramic Panels feature panels measuring up to 1,200 x 3,000 mm. Made from extruded porcelain clinker with a honeycomb structure, they meet the growing demands of the architecture and design sectors, offering a scale that was previously unparalleled. The pieces reveal ceramic glazes using volume effects, offering a new realm of aesthetic possibilities for ventilated ceramic façades, introducing metallic and matte sheen effects in relief.

ART-INSPIRATION, on the other hand, takes the concept of the mural to its maximum expression. Using different shades, the product allows architects to materialize any aesthetic ambition, creating patterns and even huge designs on façades. This is done through Stoneo, a material imbued with the essence of natural stone, encapsulating the character, textures, colors, and exclusivity synonymous with this material, but made up predominantly of natural and recycled components. This characteristic guarantees the integrity of the material, ensuring robustness against atmospheric elements such as rain, thawing ice and wind.

Mirroring the Surroundings

What if a façade could simply mirror its surroundings, the color of the sky, the movement of people and the green of the trees? Mirrored façades allow a building to blend in with its surroundings, making it a projection of urban movements. STACBOND® has versatile solutions adapted to meet the most demanding aesthetic requirements of any project, from textured effects to matte and high-gloss surfaces, as well as iridescent finishes. Featuring unique tones and easy applicability in a variety of designs, these finishes offer an ideal way to create striking visual effects that easily elevate a building to iconic status. This is the case with The Almost Invisible School, by ABLM arquitectos, where the upper areas are clad in a mirrored panel with a StacbondR aluminum composite finish, reflecting the sky and surrounding trees, making the second level (which was a requirement in the architectural program) disappear like a magic trick, and the school infrastructure regain more domestic scales.

Just as an object's position and speed change according to the observer's perspective, each individual's unique experience of a built space is shaped by different points of view. The ability to design dynamic façades, exemplified by innovative products such as roller blinds, dynamic glass structures, ceramic trusses, and large ceramic panels, transcends mere aesthetics. These solutions not only enhance the appearance of buildings but can also improve energy efficiency, thermal insulation, and the convergence of contemporary design, functionality, and sustainability in architectural projects.