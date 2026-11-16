Link House / Openideas Architects

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Architects: Openideas Architects
- Area: 22000 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:The Fishy Project
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- Category: Houses
- Principal Architects: Monarch Champaneri, Niralee Champaneri, Nilesh Gajera
- Design Team: Chitra Shah, Sahil Soni ,Bhavya Kawat, Zeb Saiyed
- Interior Team: Aekansh Saini, Vedanshi Jain, Dhruvisha Desai
- Design Illustrations: Zeb Saiyed
- Content Writer: Niralee Champaneri
- Interior Stylist: Samir Wadekar
- Structural Engineer: Vijay Shah
- Lighting Designer: Pranav Patel
- Automation Consultants Future Solutions: Harsh Mehta
- Windows Consultants: Jitendra Patel
- Millwork: Tejaram Mistry
- Paint Work: Deepak Singh
- Stonework: Bhurabhai Suthar, Muskeshbhai Suthar
- Art Installation: Rachana Dave
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Designing a 22,000 sq. ft home for an entrepreneur who doubles as a real estate magnate is a creative odyssey. In the heart of the city, there stands a residence that defies conventional living.