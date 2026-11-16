Link House / Openideas Architects

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Category: Houses

Principal Architects: Monarch Champaneri, Niralee Champaneri, Nilesh Gajera

Design Team: Chitra Shah, Sahil Soni ,Bhavya Kawat, Zeb Saiyed

Interior Team: Aekansh Saini, Vedanshi Jain, Dhruvisha Desai

Design Illustrations: Zeb Saiyed

Content Writer: Niralee Champaneri

Interior Stylist: Samir Wadekar

Structural Engineer: Vijay Shah

Lighting Designer: Pranav Patel

Automation Consultants Future Solutions: Harsh Mehta

Windows Consultants: Jitendra Patel

Millwork: Tejaram Mistry

Paint Work: Deepak Singh

Stonework: Bhurabhai Suthar, Muskeshbhai Suthar

Art Installation: Rachana Dave

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Designing a 22,000 sq. ft home for an entrepreneur who doubles as a real estate magnate is a creative odyssey. In the heart of the city, there stands a residence that defies conventional living.