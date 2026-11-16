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Link House / Openideas Architects

Link House / Openideas Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenLink House / Openideas Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLink House / Openideas Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, CourtyardLink House / Openideas Architects - Interior PhotographyLink House / Openideas Architects - More Images+ 31

Curated by Hana Abdel

Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architects: Monarch Champaneri, Niralee Champaneri, Nilesh Gajera
  • Design Team: Chitra Shah, Sahil Soni ,Bhavya Kawat, Zeb Saiyed
  • Interior Team: Aekansh Saini, Vedanshi Jain, Dhruvisha Desai
  • Design Illustrations: Zeb Saiyed
  • Content Writer: Niralee Champaneri
  • Interior Stylist: Samir Wadekar
  • Structural Engineer: Vijay Shah
  • Lighting Designer: Pranav Patel
  • Automation Consultants Future Solutions: Harsh Mehta
  • Windows Consultants: Jitendra Patel
  • Millwork: Tejaram Mistry
  • Paint Work: Deepak Singh
  • Stonework: Bhurabhai Suthar, Muskeshbhai Suthar
  • Art Installation: Rachana Dave
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
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Link House / Openideas Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a 22,000 sq. ft home for an entrepreneur who doubles as a real estate magnate is a creative odyssey. In the heart of the city, there stands a residence that defies conventional living. 

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Cite: "Link House / Openideas Architects" 16 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010840/link-house-openideas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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