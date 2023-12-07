Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten

Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten

Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Beam, ColumnNursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamNursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, GardenNursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior PhotographyNursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - More Images+ 24

University
Aartselaar, Belgium
Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The program of demands requires 4 identical nursery classes, as well as a multifunctional hall, a refectory, some storage facilities, a kitchen, a staff room, and a nursery  (STEP 1). We suggest combining the classes two by two, arranging them back to back. Each class has its storage room with sanitary facilities (STEP 2).

Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

The classes are organized around the central, polyvalent hall, thereby creating a particularly compact building with all classes having a direct link to the polyvalent hall. The refectory is an integral part of that hall (STEP 3).

Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert

The building is situated on the east side of the site and is shaped like a nine-cornered volume opening to the entrance (STEP 4) using an outdoor playroom.

Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

The result is a compact and efficient building that, despite its playful form, is effortlessly arranged within the limited boundaries of the site.

Save this picture!
Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Address:Buerstedelei 44, 2630 Aartselaar, Belgium

WE-S architecten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityBelgium
Cite: "Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten" 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010722/nursery-school-aartselaar-we-s-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

