Nursery School Aartselaar / WE-S architecten

Clients: Municipality of Aartselaar

User: Municipality of Aartselaar

City: Aartselaar

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The program of demands requires 4 identical nursery classes, as well as a multifunctional hall, a refectory, some storage facilities, a kitchen, a staff room, and a nursery (STEP 1). We suggest combining the classes two by two, arranging them back to back. Each class has its storage room with sanitary facilities (STEP 2).

The classes are organized around the central, polyvalent hall, thereby creating a particularly compact building with all classes having a direct link to the polyvalent hall. The refectory is an integral part of that hall (STEP 3).

The building is situated on the east side of the site and is shaped like a nine-cornered volume opening to the entrance (STEP 4) using an outdoor playroom.

The result is a compact and efficient building that, despite its playful form, is effortlessly arranged within the limited boundaries of the site.