Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Save
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnThe Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Column, Arcade, CourtyardThe Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior PhotographyThe Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior PhotographyThe Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Houston, United States
  • Local Architect, Programmer, Laboratory Planner: Scientia Architects
  • Lab Consultant: Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.
  • Commissioning Agent: AEI
  • Civil Engineer: Walter P. Moore
  • Wayfinding: Ulrich Diederich Design
  • Fire Protection: Wylie
  • Lighting Design: Loisos + Ubbelohde
  • Av/Acoustics/Security Consultant: Stanton Engineering Group, LLC
  • Geotechnical: Ulrich Engineers, Inc.
  • City: Houston
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Dave Burk

Text description provided by the architects. The newest and largest research facility in Rice University’s historic core campus — the Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science is now open. The 250,000-square-foot O’Connor Building provides students and researchers with technology-rich facilities that align with the University’s goal to stay at the forefront of scientific discovery and to recruit the country’s best scientific and engineering minds. Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice is consistently ranked among the nation’s top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report and the O’Connor Building will only elevate this standing.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Dave Burk

An epicenter for interdisciplinary collaboration, the new high-performance facility includes state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms, offices, a cafe, as well as many interactive gathering spaces. A multi-purpose event space with an outdoor terrace sits at the top level with views of the campus and the Houston skyline.

The design activates the adjacent Engineering Quad and extends the vitality of the campus into the building, where a five-story central atrium creates a hub of activity, connecting to seminar rooms, break areas, and informal gathering spaces. A transparent glass facade at the atrium’s ground level showcases this activity to the campus at large. At the building’s main entrance, a cantilevered sculptural stair is framed by brick walls and a fritted glass wall.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Column, Arcade, Courtyard
© Dave Burk

The O’Connor Building was designed by SOM with a deliberate focus on fostering collaboration in four key research areas: advanced materials, quantum science and computing, urban research and innovation, and the energy transition. To promote this interaction, the stair tower and the central hub connect a series of stepped double-height collaboration areas on different levels. Intimate conference rooms and break areas with warm, natural materials provide further opportunities for informal learning and connection.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Dave Burk
Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography
© Dave Burk

Circulation through and around the building is encouraged, reinforcing the campus’s well-established pedestrian arcade network. A robust art program incorporates new works from world-recognized artists and the iconic bas-relief sculpture Energy by sculptor William McVey that was preserved from the original Abercrombie Engineering building.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography
© Dave Burk
Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Dave Burk

Maintaining the identifiable aesthetics of the historic campus, the facade of the O’Connor Building features a composition of brick and punched windows articulated by a series of angled brick pilasters and fins. The covered arcade along the western edge is shaded by a delicate brick and stone veil that modulates sunlight for thermal and visual comfort. The arcade veil is composed of alternating bands of brick and cast-stone modules, spaced apart with rotated bricks in between, allowing light to filter between the gaps.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Interior Photography
© Lucas Blair Simpson

A commitment to sustainability and reducing the building's carbon footprint was achieved through both passive and active design strategies, including maximizing daylight, strategic placement of angled pilasters and vertical fins, and the use of skylights to soften the strong Texas sun. Thanks to these passive design strategies and an energy-efficient HVAC and lighting system, the laboratories use 50 percent less energy than a comparable research space.

Save this picture!
The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Dave Burk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Campanile Rd, Houston, TX 77005, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "The Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010717/the-ralph-s-oconnor-building-for-engineering-and-science-skidmore-owings-and-merrill> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags