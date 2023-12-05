Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Green House Floriade / V8 Architects

Green House Floriade / V8 Architects

Save
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects

Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeGreen House Floriade / V8 Architects - Interior PhotographyGreen House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, WindowsGreen House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Steel, HandrailGreen House Floriade / V8 Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Exhibition Center, Other
Almere, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Interior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. The Green House is the large exhibition greenhouse at the Floriade 2022 in Almere. Constructed entirely from standard greenhouse elements, it shows its special function through the significantly raised central axis. Due to its scale and special silhouette, the greenhouse is a temporary icon of the horticultural sector at the World Horticulture Exhibition.

Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Aiste Rakauskaite
Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Aiste Rakauskaite

The enormous scale of greenhouse horticulture complexes is experienced in this temporary exhibition building through the raised strip in the middle of the greenhouse. With a length of 170 meters, it functions as a promenade and, through its elevated position, gives the visitor an impressive view of the exhibition floors.

Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aiste Rakauskaite
Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Image 12 of 19
Plan - 1st floor

The exhibition greenhouse is constructed from reusable standard elements of the Venlo greenhouse type. This guarantees a repurposing of the greenhouse after the Floriade. By using a wide range of materials in greenhouse construction, such as transparent glass, translucent glass, textured glass, and even whitewashed glass, a very special play of light and shadow is formed in the exhibition greenhouse.

Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Along the promenade, various exhibition zones provide a picture of the Dutch horticultural sector, with a greenhouse restaurant at the end of the route. Part of the greenhouse will be set up as the ultimate example of advanced horticulture: the High Tech Green House. As a result, the exhibition greenhouse offers not only an amazing experience but also an in-depth layer for professional visitors.

Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite
Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite
Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Aiste Rakauskaite

The terrain along the highway has a substantial difference in height of almost three meters over the length of the greenhouse as the substrate for the greenhouse. This height difference has been translated into four large ‘terraces’, which form natural zoning in the interior for the various exhibitions. By leaving the prefab reusable pavement partially open, flowers, plants, and even small trees can be placed in the open ground.

Save this picture!
Green House Floriade / V8 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Weerwater, Almere, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
V8 Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerOtherThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerOtherThe Netherlands
Cite: "Green House Floriade / V8 Architects" 05 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010634/green-house-floriade-v8-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags