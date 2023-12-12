The Modern Toilet: How Innovation Has Transformed the Bathroom

Even the most mundane elements of everyday life have undergone remarkable developments throughout the years, especially when it comes to practicality, efficiency, and sustainability. A notable example is the contemporary toilet, an essential element for any home or public space, which has undergone significant transformations. Although they may appear to have remained relatively unchanged over the decades in terms of design and materials, incorporating technology has been the main development, offering improvements in comfort, variety of design, and innovative features. The evolution of toilets transcends mere functionality, representing a fusion of technology, design, and sustainability to create a holistic bathroom experience.

Ever since the first rudimentary toilets, mankind has come up with ingenious solutions to improve the experience of going to the bathroom. In the 19th century, Thomas Crapper introduced the ballcock mechanism to fill water tanks –found in flush toilets– and prevent overflow and backflow, contributing significantly to bathroom efficiency. The innovations continued throughout the 20th century, such as the widespread adoption of indoor plumbing, the creation of low-flush toilets to conserve water, and the integration of technologies such as sensor-operated flushes and bidet features. Today, toilets can have eco-friendly designs and smart technologies for better hygiene and accessibility, reflecting a continuous journey of innovation, convenience, and better sanitation standards.

Geberit is a Swiss company founded in 1874 and a pioneer in sanitary technology, which has helped redefine the bathroom system with a focus on efficiency, cleanliness and user experience. Its product range demonstrates a combination of technological advances with elegant design to elevate the bathroom experience. Its systems are meticulously designed and coordinated to feature simple installation and high-flushing performance.

One interesting technology is the DuoFresh system, for example, which discreetly combats odors in the bathroom by automatically activating an extraction unit during toilet use and cleaning the air in the ceramic unit before rereleasing it, ensuring a consistently fresh atmosphere. In addition to odor control, the system includes an LED orientation light that gently illuminates the path to the bathroom, increasing safety and convenience during night-time visits.

Another notable development is the TurboFlush technology, which guarantees a powerful and silent flush, minimizing the need for frequent cleaning and maintenance. The technology, pioneered by the company, is designed to reduce time-consuming cleaning efforts while maximizing hygiene. Through design improvements, the experts involved were able to make the path of the water from the cistern even more efficient, through the toilet bowl and into the drain. The interior configuration of the integrated ceramic toilets with TurboFlush is designed to harness the energy of the water in the cistern, facilitating robust and targeted flushing. It guides the water through the ceramic unit in a strong vortex, ensuring a controlled and comprehensive flush throughout the basin, with flush performance exceeding international standards by up to ten times, offering users more comfort and hygiene, while adding a touch of sophistication to the bathroom experience.

The incorporation of water for personal hygiene attached to the toilet also means a switch to gentle water-based cleaning instead of the traditional use of toilet paper. This blend of design and enhanced comfort adds a touch of luxury and reduces the number of components and accessories in the bathroom –such as separate bidets– while promoting cleanliness and freshness.

Another element worth highlighting is the rimless design of the WCs, a significant leap forward in terms of hygiene and cleaning convenience. Its design without obscure, hard-to-reach corners allows for uncomplicated cleaning, with no places for dirt and possible pathogens to accumulate. In addition, there is a mechanism called QuickRelease that allows the toilet seat and lid to be easily removed, lifted to 90 degrees, and pulled off effortlessly, allowing for convenient cleaning of the ceramic appliance.

These toilets stand out because they don't touch the floor directly, freeing up the bottom and giving it the appearance of floating above the ground. This is possible thanks to their concealed cistern technology, whose technical parts remain hidden behind a wall or a box with a chosen finish and which structures the bowl and condenses all the technical parts. Having developed and installed these products for over five decades, the brand has become renowned for its safe performance due to its rigorous leak tests before each delivery, guaranteeing reliability. The Geberit Sigma 12 cm concealed cistern has different options for flush volumes (large flush volume with flexible settings for 4, 4.5, 6, and 7.5 liters, and small flush volume with flexible settings between 2 and 4 liters), demonstrating the importance of water conservation and consistently obtaining high scores on the Water Efficiency Label.

To complement these products and experiences, the company has developed an app that seeks to revolutionize product configuration by allowing customization via smartphone or tablet, without the need for additional devices. With the ability to configure devices, and save and transfer settings between multiple devices, the app offers a comprehensive range of functionalities: users can group devices for each space, access recorded usage statistics, activate cleaning modes, perform firmware updates, and delegate user authorizations. Compatible with various Geberit products, including toilet flush controls, urinal flush controls, and washbasin taps, the Geberit Control app allows users to make settings tailored to their preferences, including flush actuation, volume adjustments, interval flushing, orientation light settings, and direct flush actuation.

In addition, Geberit's commitment to sustainability is evident through its reduction of water use in its products, aligning with society's growing focus on environmentally responsible choices. By reimagining essential elements such as flushing mechanisms, hygiene standards, and adaptability, the company sets a new benchmark for modern bathrooms, showing how innovation can transform even the most fundamental aspects of our daily lives.