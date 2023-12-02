Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Sapporo, Japan
  • Design Team: Takashi Joko, Hideto Koshiishi, Yoshiki Nishio, Takumi Muraoka, Hiroto Matunobu, Shiori Tamino
  • Structural Engineers: Satoshi Isizawa, Keiichiro Inoue, Toru Nakajima, Tatsuya Sueki
  • Mep Engineers: Yuji Hori, Hideo Ryo, Youhei Natumi, Kei Kawamura, Yasuhiko Matsumura, Rikako Itou, Shinji Yanai
  • Landscape Designers: Takehumi Yamasita, Yasuo Kase
  • Clients: Hokkaido University of Sience
  • City: Sapporo
  • Country: Japan
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Creative Eyes

Text description provided by the architects. There were many goals to be achieved by Buildings D, E, and F, when they were planned as new buildings of the Faculty of Engineering, Hokkaido University of Science.

  • It should be possible to construct them in phases under the rolling design concept and to extend them in the future.
  • They should be reconfigurable and renewable so as to meet changing research needs.
  • They should be capable of being constructed in a short period of time while avoiding long snowbound periods in the snowy region.

Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Creative Eyes
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 14 of 25
Plan - Site
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography
© Creative Eyes

To achieve these goals, a chain of common-use zone plates equipped with a concentration of amenities, circulation elements, and infrastructure was laid out in the longitudinal direction of the plan. This system aimed to enable future longitudinal extension along the axis of those extensible plates. The extensible system concept using the common-use zone plates was implemented, and the buildings, as can be seen today, were constructed in three stages in the order of Building E (center), Building F (east), and Building D (west).

Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Creative Eyes
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 15 of 25
Plans 01
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Chair
© Creative Eyes

In building and equipment planning, the characteristic system of iteration, seen from the exterior appearance, was intended to impart versatile extensibility and reconfigurability to the internal space formed by 3-meter modules. The module is designed to serve not only as a structural unit but also as a unit for lighting and air-conditioning installations, so the space formed by the module connection can be changed easily.

Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Creative Eyes

At the construction planning stage, the 3-meter unit concept was applied to industrialization and standardization to reduce labor requirements and avoid the need for construction work during snowbound periods. Prefabricated members were assembled at the construction site by repeating the same procedures to achieve constructibility goals, such as high-quality construction and scaffold-less work, while at the same time taking advantage of economies of scale.

Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Creative Eyes
Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 17 of 25
Diagram

Thus, Buildings D, E, and F of the Hokkaido University of Science showcase the process of developing an extensible and reconfigurable system. The goal of their design was to explore a building design that meets essential needs without pursuing external architectural factors that are now dominant, such as sociality and locality. In some cases, the history of a building determines its design, and consequently, the building so designed shows its inherent order and beauty.

Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Creative Eyes

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Teinemaeda, Teine Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 006-0829, Japan

TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityJapan
Cite: "Hokkaido University of Science Buildings DEF / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 02 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

