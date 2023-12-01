Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Chile
  5. Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García

Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García

Save
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García

Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior PhotographyInverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, ForestInverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, ForestInverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior PhotographyInverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Public Space, Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Ranco Lake, Chile
  • Architects: Guillermo Hevia García
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1884 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Saieh
  • Lead Architect: Guillermo Hevia García
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 12 of 21
Plan - Context

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a large-scale installation made for a music festival held in a public park, aimed at raising awareness of the pollution of the oceans by disposable plastics.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 13 of 21
Plan 01

The pavilion presents the accumulated plastic and waste in its actual discarded state, just as it is found floating on the sea, like a veritable island. We had no interest in attractively presenting the garbage, preferring to make an impact by showing it in its raw condition.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 15 of 21
Plan 03

We therefore raised a ton of plastic and other waste material above the heads of spectators and visitors. To hold it we built a transparent inverted dome, using fishing nets and tensors, to be filled up with garbage and discards.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 16 of 21
Elevation

An inverted dome is a unique and singular shape that generates a noticeable space underneath itself.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 17 of 21
Axonometry - Project

The wooden structure is configured by the repetition of a single section that refers to the wooden piers found on every coastline in the world.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Image 19 of 21
Axonometry - Construction

The structure can be easily set up and taken down, without generating further waste, to be put to a new use in a different place.

Save this picture!
Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Saieh

The project is an artifact that stands out unexpectedly in the middle of the park. The perimeter structure can be used to sit and rest but also to walk on, while the inner part, beneath the dome, provides a place for gathering and being together.

The plan is circular, a form that functions very well in the open space of the park, since it looks the same from every angle and can be inserted anywhere. A circumference is the most efficient form to sustain the inverted dome, since the weight and forces are distributed equally across the structure.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ranco Lake, Los Ríos, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Guillermo Hevia García
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChile
Cite: "Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García " [Domo Invertido / Guillermo Hevia García ] 01 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010490/inverted-dome-guillermo-hevia-garcia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags