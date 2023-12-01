Inverted Dome / Guillermo Hevia García

+ 16

Associated: Pedro Pablo González

Collaborators: Felipe Droppelmann

Program: Pavilion

City: Ranco Lake

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a large-scale installation made for a music festival held in a public park, aimed at raising awareness of the pollution of the oceans by disposable plastics.

The pavilion presents the accumulated plastic and waste in its actual discarded state, just as it is found floating on the sea, like a veritable island. We had no interest in attractively presenting the garbage, preferring to make an impact by showing it in its raw condition.

We therefore raised a ton of plastic and other waste material above the heads of spectators and visitors. To hold it we built a transparent inverted dome, using fishing nets and tensors, to be filled up with garbage and discards.

An inverted dome is a unique and singular shape that generates a noticeable space underneath itself.

The wooden structure is configured by the repetition of a single section that refers to the wooden piers found on every coastline in the world.

The structure can be easily set up and taken down, without generating further waste, to be put to a new use in a different place.

The project is an artifact that stands out unexpectedly in the middle of the park. The perimeter structure can be used to sit and rest but also to walk on, while the inner part, beneath the dome, provides a place for gathering and being together.

The plan is circular, a form that functions very well in the open space of the park, since it looks the same from every angle and can be inserted anywhere. A circumference is the most efficient form to sustain the inverted dome, since the weight and forces are distributed equally across the structure.