Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

Architects: Ferran Ventura Blanch, Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano
- Area: 1292 ft²
- Year: 2023
Manufacturers: Cumen Morteros, Elesdopa, La Paloma cerámicas, Onix solar, Robert McNell & Associates
- Research Team: Fernando Domínguez Muñoz, Juan Pedro Bandera Rubio, Antonio González Herrera, Joaquín Ortega Casanova, José Manuel García-Manrique Ocaña
- Collaborators: Daniel García-Parra Pomares, Elena Enciso Martínez, Raul Ruiz Alaminos, Vishal Shahdadpuri Aswani
- Engineering: Elesdopa
- Construction: Lasor S.L.
- Clients: Vicerrectorado de Smart Campus. Universidad de Málaga
- City: Malaga
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space (E4), is a research project of the University of Malaga to provide with a replicable avant-garde classroom that allows teaching outside.
Halfway between an outdoor space and a cutting-edge classroom, through the definition of its architectural form and geometry, which includes parametric design, with the optimized support of air conditioning systems for a classroom integrated into a Campus Green Island of Teatinos of the University of Malaga.
This new space can: Understand its environment and work with it collaboratively; allow the conditioning and obtaining of comfortable conditions of the space; be able to define the air conditioning systems necessary for the operation of the E4; the application of Artificial Intelligence technologies for application in architecture; monitoring the space for climate and use control.
The pavilion is not only born from a research project but once built it aims to serve as support for future research.