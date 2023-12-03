Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Exterior Photography, ArchPavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior PhotographyPavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, ArchPavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, ArchPavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Pavilion, Educational Architecture, Other Structures
Malaga, Spain
  • Research Team: Fernando Domínguez Muñoz, Juan Pedro Bandera Rubio, Antonio González Herrera, Joaquín Ortega Casanova, José Manuel García-Manrique Ocaña
  • Collaborators: Daniel García-Parra Pomares, Elena Enciso Martínez, Raul Ruiz Alaminos, Vishal Shahdadpuri Aswani
  • Engineering: Elesdopa
  • Construction: Lasor S.L.
  • Clients: Vicerrectorado de Smart Campus. Universidad de Málaga
  • City: Malaga
  • Country: Spain
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Image 11 of 16
Plan - Situation
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space (E4), is a research project of the University of Malaga to provide with a replicable avant-garde classroom that allows teaching outside. 

Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Image 12 of 16
Plan A
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

Halfway between an outdoor space and a cutting-edge classroom, through the definition of its architectural form and geometry, which includes parametric design, with the optimized support of air conditioning systems for a classroom integrated into a Campus Green Island of Teatinos of the University of Malaga.

Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Image 14 of 16
Section A
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

This new space can: Understand its environment and work with it collaboratively; allow the conditioning and obtaining of comfortable conditions of the space; be able to define the air conditioning systems necessary for the operation of the E4; the application of Artificial Intelligence technologies for application in architecture; monitoring the space for climate and use control. 

Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Interior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Image 15 of 16
Section B
Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

The pavilion is not only born from a research project but once built it aims to serve as support for future research.

Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch - Exterior Photography
© Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch

Cite: "Pavilion E4. Efficient Outdoor Educational Space / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch" [Pabellón E4. Espacio Educativo Exterior Eficiente / Juan Gavilanes Veláz de Medrano + Ferran Ventura Blanch] 03 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010484/pavilion-e4-efficient-outdoor-educational-space-juan-gavilanes-velaz-de-medrano-plus-ferran-ventura-blanch> ISSN 0719-8884

