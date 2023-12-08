Call for Entries: International VELUX Award For Students Of Architecture 2024

The biannual International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture returns for its 2024 edition, inviting students from all over the world to innovate on the theme of daylight in architecture, specifically, to envision the "Light of Tomorrow." This broad theme has encapsulated the award since its launch in 2004. Since then, over 6,000 projects from 130 countries have been submitted that adopt an open-minded, experimental approach to daylight in the built environment.

The competition allows multi-disciplinary teams to participate, as long as they include students of architecture and are backed by a teacher from an architecture school. Teachers also take part in the process to guide the students’ innovative efforts and ensure the quality of projects.

The International VELUX Award challenges the student to explore the limitless potential of daylight in architecture. Specifically, to explore what the "Light of Tomorrow" means to them. This broad theme aims to widen the boundaries of daylight in architecture concerning aesthetics, functionality, sustainability, and how buildings and the environment interact.

Competition Criteria

A jury consisting of internationally recognized and highly respected architects will evaluate the projects using specific criteria:

The work with daylighting as a premise for architecture

How the project addresses contemporary and future challenges

The level of experimentation and innovation

The overall graphic presentation of the project, how the project presents itself

Fees and Prizes

Registration for the award is free. The total prize money is up to 30,000 €. The full list of winners will include 2 global winners, 10 regional winners, and several honorable mentions.

The Jury

A jury of highly experienced and renowned experts will evaluate the projects. They each vary in national background, emphasizing the global scope of the competition, and they have been appointed in collaboration with the International Union of Architects (UIA).

Jenni Reuter: Jenni Reuter, from Finland, is an Associate Professor in Architectural Principles and Theory at Aalto University, and also the cofounder of Hollmén Reuter Sandman Architects. Jenni focuses on how to forge a sustainable future. She investigates the rapidly evolving role of the architect, new pedagogical models, and how architecture and other disciplines of art interweave.

Ewa Kurylowicz: Ewa Kurylowicz, from Poland, is Vice President & General designer of the architectural office Kurylowicz & Associates, President of the board of the Stefan Kurylowicz Foundation, and Professor at Faculty of Architecture, Warsaw University of Technology. Ewa has enjoyed a distinguished career that recently earned her the Honorary award in 2021 for outstanding merits for Polish architecture by the Association of Polish Architects.

Song Yehao: Prof. Dr. Song Yehao, from China, is the principle and co-founder of SUP Atelier, Deputy Chief Architect of THAD, and a tenured professor and the Director of the Institute of Architecture and Technology within the School of Architecture at Tsinghua University. Song has completed over 20 projects that adopt holistic sustainable methods and have earned worldwide recognition.

Alberto Veiga: Alberto Veiga, from Spain, studied architecture at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Navarra and in 2004, together with Fabrizio Barozzi, he founded the office Barozzi Veiga. Alberto has received numerous awards in national and international competitions and has been invited to present his work in his home country and elsewhere, including the United States, Germany, and Chile.

Kent Holm: Kent Holm, from Denmark, is Senior Vice President for Brand Marketing in VELUX and has a multinational background within business development, marketing management, product management and service innovation. Kent’s expertise involves innovation models, business development and digital transformation.

For more information, visit the official website.