House in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular

House in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular

House in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardHouse in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Facade, Windows, BeamHouse in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Zelaya, Argentina
  • Architects: proyecto triangular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Becerro, Flavio. Fernández Mauro, Gimenez Guadalupe, Mulet Marcelo
  • Project Team: D’amico Lucas, Marino Micaela, Seguil Ezequiel
  • City: Zelaya
  • Country: Argentina
House in San Sebastián / proyecto triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a closed neighborhood in full development, in the Pilar district, Buenos Aires. We understand that a house is a community of spaces that interact with each other, giving rise to various ways of living. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Floor plan

The premise that defines the project is the generic, rethinking of the ways of living and how this condition interacts with contemporary architecture. Its organization on one level proposes a social wing and an intimate wing, separating domestic activities. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The atomization of services, exempt from the perimeter, defines a support core, responsible for condensing equipment, storage, and toilets, conceived not as furniture, but as objects capable of being activated on all sides; consequently freeing up the rest of the space for flexible or static occupancy, depending on the activities they support.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Defined as a minimum unit within the regulations established by the neighborhood in accordance with the client's request, defined as 120m2 covered and 80m2 semi-covered. A balanced house is projected between private and common spaces. The proposal is flexible, and configurations are extensive, without hierarchies or distinctions. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The interior condition proposes spatial homogeneity between compatible programs, those of greater privacy as well as those that host collective activities of the house. This attention is articulated by a series of outdoor spaces conceived as graduated landscapes according to the activities specific to the house's occupations, allowing regulated transitions from front to back. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The challenge of thinking about a house in systematic and rational terms, sustaining a domestic and contemporary language, above a traditional method, and studying the logic of the elements themselves. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The conception of the project is hybrid, studied as a model, understood as a cell, which structurally materializes with steel framing panels, complemented in the roof with wooden beams, configuring a module compatible with gypsum rock panels that consolidate the interior surface simultaneously with phenolic panels that brace the roof and operate as a ceiling. Towards the exterior, the wall is consolidated with brick, mediating with some opportunities where wood also becomes a protagonist.

© Javier Agustín Rojas

Top #Tags