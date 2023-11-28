Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype

Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype

Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairUkrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairUkrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamUkrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableUkrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype

Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: prototype
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  575
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of the space for the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House is based on two main ideas.

Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The first one focuses on being eco-friendly by using local leftover materials to create lights and furniture, therefore literally adding local context to the new project.

The second principle is about adaptability, employing movable walls, furniture, and curtains to easily set up different types of events.

This transformation gives the space a new story, honoring recycling and change while also being sustainable and adaptable in design.

The building comprises four floors: the ground floor serves as the main public venue, the basement houses a kitchen and space for smaller events and workshops, the second-floor functions as a reconfigurable working/exhibition area, and the upper floor accommodates a staff office.

Ukrainian-Danish Youth House / prototype - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

prototype
