SGH House / Ginga Architects

Architect: Koji Takeda

Engineering & Construction: Kizuna Architect Company Limited, Yusei Ibe

City: Sendai

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a one-story house that blends into the landscape, incorporating the L-shaped roof open to the view and the Hinata-shaped built-up area into the space.

The entire site is divided roughly into four sections, each with a large spiral staircase at its center.

The line of sight swings gently across the interior and exterior, from low space to high space, from private to public, and stretches out in succession, opening up to an LDK with a large terrace with a great view.