Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. SGH House / Ginga Architects

SGH House / Ginga Architects

Save
SGH House / Ginga Architects

SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamSGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamSGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckSGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeSGH House / Ginga Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sendai, Japan
  • Architects: Ginga Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsuo Koseki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daiwa Kennzai, FONTE TRADING, LIXIL　, sanwacompany ltd.
  • Landscape Designer: Chiaki-landscape, Chiaki Suwa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Katsuo Koseki

Text description provided by the architects. This is a one-story house that blends into the landscape, incorporating the L-shaped roof open to the view and the Hinata-shaped built-up area into the space.

Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Katsuo Koseki
Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Katsuo Koseki
Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Katsuo Koseki

The entire site is divided roughly into four sections, each with a large spiral staircase at its center.

Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Katsuo Koseki
Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Katsuo Koseki

The line of sight swings gently across the interior and exterior, from low space to high space, from private to public, and stretches out in succession, opening up to an LDK with a large terrace with a great view.

Save this picture!
SGH House / Ginga Architects - Exterior Photography
© Katsuo Koseki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ginga Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "SGH House / Ginga Architects" 26 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010228/sgh-house-ginga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags