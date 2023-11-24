Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects

Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects

Save
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects

Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, WindowsSideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior PhotographySideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, BeamSideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Shiraz, Iran
  • Architects: Ashari Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Navid Atrvash
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AzarakhshBrick , Banaraz
  • Lead Architects: AmirHossein Ashari
  • Design Team: AmirHossein Ashari, Zahra Jafari, Afshin Ashari, Ehsan Shabani
  • Supervision: AmirHossein Ashari
  • Graphic: Sara Nazemi
  • 3 D Renders: Zahra Jafari, Ehsan Shabani
  • Coordinator: Shiva Nazarboland, Asma Sirjai asl
  • Executive Team: Ashariarchitects
  • City: Shiraz
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Navid Atrvash

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the City of Shiraz's western entrance, with the building stretching along the main boulevard. Our focus was on how pedestrians at ground level and drivers above interact with the building's design. The ground floor serves commercial purposes, while the upper floors are residential.

Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Navid Atrvash
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 20 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Navid Atrvash

Our approach involved providing the building's base with a neutral appearance in both shape and color, fostering harmonious engagement with pedestrians and passers-by. This strategy minimizes visual clutter, seamlessly integrating the commercial area with the urban environment. For the upper floors, considering the perspective and movement of riders, we opted for a design language differing from the base.

Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography
© Navid Atrvash
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 23 of 29
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Navid Atrvash

Managing western sunlight on the main structure was another concern, addressed by introducing vertical blades. These blades, favoring southern light, were angled accordingly. Consequently, they rhythmically adorn the primary façade, adding dynamism and vitality as it overlooks the city. The terraced floors on each level, facing the main street, intertwine with the façade's vertical elements, akin to fabric weft threads, enhancing façade texture harmony.

Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Navid Atrvash

Moreover, acknowledging the project's visibility from various external viewpoints, we prioritized a unified design across all facades. The chamfered side aligns with the blades, offering a cohesive appearance for those approaching from the left. This alignment between the chamfered and primary facades ensures a unified visual experience.

Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 29 of 29
Elevation
Save this picture!
Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Navid Atrvash

On other façade sides, light control and visibility challenges were met differently. The north-western and south-eastern facades feature integrated designs with hollow concrete modules. Despite the facade's porous appearance, it maintains a simple, unified look, keeping the main façade as the focal point. We recognized the need for a square-framed, hollow texture with enhanced visibility. This led to the design of versatile square concrete modules, expandable in various directions and usable in both solid and hollow states, maintaining the façade's unique texture.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fars Province, Shiraz, District 10, Dr. Hesabi Blvd، Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ashari Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Sideway Apartment / Ashari Architects" 24 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010208/sideway-apartment-ashari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags