Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C

Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C

Save
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C

Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCandy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography, BeamCandy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows, Garden, PatioCandy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior PhotographyCandy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Educational Architecture
Omihachiman, Japan
  • City: Omihachiman
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

Text description provided by the architects. La Collina Omihachiman, a project of the confectionery manufacturer Taneya Group that aims to coexist with the natural environment, is being developed with many facilities at the foot of Mt. Hachiman near Lake Biwa in Omihachiman City, Shiga Prefecture.

Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio, Deck
© Kiyoshi Nishioka
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Image 23 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Chair, Garden
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

On the project site, the headquarters, main store, and restaurant are being designed by Terunobu Fujimori and constructed one after another, but the "Candy Farm / Tanaya Agri-Culture" was one of the first to be completed and stands back of the site surrounded by trees. The architectural concept was to create a building with the same sense of materiality as Japanese confectionery, which delicately handles natural ingredients.

Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

The main role of this facility is to serve as a base for "Candy Farm / Tanaya Agri-Culture," an organization responsible for the cultivation,  arranging, and potting of wildflowers for display in Japanese confectionery stores nationwide, as well as research and practice of agriculture and management of landscaping in the area. The work of carrying and arranging the wildflowers in pots naturally evoked the image of a wooden work shed. The organic shape of the building is a slight arc in response to the site, which is surrounded by trees and a gently sloping mound.

Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Image 25 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows, Garden, Patio
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

The main materials used are a grass roof, wooden plank walls, and bare iron, which will slowly change along with the surrounding nature. The neighboring cultivation building, which is a nursery house for wildflowers, is juxtaposed with the main building as a pair of distinctive buildings with contrasts in space, color, and quality of lighting while keeping in sync with the form of the main building.

Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

In the landscape, we tried to connect the building with the nearby satoyama resources, such as bamboo groves, trees, and wildflowers. For example, bamboo chip pavement was created by maintaining an abandoned bamboo grove, acorn seedlings collected in satoyama were planted to create a forest on the site, and wildflowers were used as pallets for seedlings to grow into grass roofs.

Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography, Arch, Garden
© Augusto Cesar Oyama
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Image 24 of 26
Elevations
Save this picture!
Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C - Exterior Photography
© Kiyoshi Nishioka

Nearly 10 years after its completion, the bamboo chips have begun to blend into the soil, the trees around the building have grown, and the vegetation on the grass roof has settled. The collaboration between nature and people will continue as we search for the ideal building and landscape that will fit in with the natural environment of Omihachiman.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:615-1 Kitanoshōchō, Omihachiman, Shiga 523-0806, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture
Office
Akimura Flying C
Office

Materials

WoodSteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Candy Farm - Taneya Agri-Culture / KYOTO University Global Environmental Architecture + Akimura Flying C" 24 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010183/candy-farm-taneya-agri-culture-kyoto-university-global-environmental-architecture-plus-akimura-flying-c> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags