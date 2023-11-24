Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyCa.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyCa.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyCa.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior PhotographyCa.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Gallery, Offices
Renca, Chile
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

Text description provided by the architects. Deploying the archive and the collection. The deposit of a collection or a cultural institution is usually a space with no public access in which works are extensively stored under protocolized conservation standards. Its complement is usually a building or public access space such as a museum, a cultural center, or a gallery. In the case of a private collection, the complement to the deposit is a domestic space with restricted access such as a house, an apartment, or an office.

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 23 of 25
Axonometric

Ca.Sa Collection is located at an intermediate point, a private collection with an interest in the public, which, as it has a collection of 1500 works of Chilean and Latin American art, understands that its role with society must be expanded and complemented by the enhancement of diffusion, study, and education. This implies changing the conditions around how to store and exhibit art, breaking with the idea that a building is a support for art and the consolidation of an institution.

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 25 of 25
Axonometric
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

The Ca.Sa Collection Archive has its starting point in the program, or in providing programs to a space originally intended for the storage of (non-human) works and allowing coexistence with people. Instead of just storing, the design of a set of mobile support and display devices allows users to load a space that conceptually does not have them. The warehouse will be understood as an archive and new uses and interactions will take place in it.

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Ugalde
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 19 of 25
Floor Plan
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

The project proposes to program a double-height warehouse in Renca, generating an access, a system for the registration and cataloging of works, a platform with rails for the exhibition of two-dimensional works, three-dimensional structures to store sculptures, a library for two-dimensional works, a gallery with mobile panels, a workspace with a mobile curtain for video projection and a mobile platform for talks and conferences, an office and library, an amebous table for different types of gatherings and a kitchen and bar for social gatherings.

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Ugalde
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 22 of 25
Section
Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde

Conventional architecture and its operations have been replaced by a set of mobile devices for storing, displaying, and exhibiting works, allowing the movement to introduce change in how works of art are stored and exhibited, allowing works to be displayed and works as the headquarters for the circulation as an agent of cultural change.

Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Felipe Ugalde

Project location

Address:Renca, Metropolitan Region, Chile

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryOfficesChile
Cite: "Ca.Sa Collection Archive / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete" [Archivo Colección Ca.Sa / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete] 24 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010104/ca-collection-archive-guillermo-hevia-garcia-plus-catalina-poblete> ISSN 0719-8884

