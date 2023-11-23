Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, ColumnBrisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailBrisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Glass, Chair, BeamBrisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBrisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos

Monterrey, Mexico
Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Axonometry
Axonometry
Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential subdivision south of the Monterrey metropolitan area, the project focuses on optimizing views and ensuring privacy on each level. The first two levels contain a private living area, while the third is an open space surrounded by panoramic mountain views.

Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Closet, Glass
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The choice of materials for Casa Bosques prioritized durability and low maintenance. The main structure is metallic, with concrete floors and apparent slabs, complemented by brick walls and fixed wooden furniture sourced from local industry.

Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Longitudinal sections
Longitudinal sections
Brisas House / Garza Camisay arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Deck
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Garza Camisay Arquitectos
Wood
Steel
Brick

Houses
Mexico

Top #Tags