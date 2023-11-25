Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects

The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects

Save
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects

The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardThe Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairThe Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairThe Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mala, India
  • City: Mala
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Justin Sebastian

“Nostalgia” embodies that innate human need to stay connected to nature. The setting is commensurate with this desire: it sits ensconced within the tropical lushness of a rural area in Kerala’s Thrissur district, drawing its energy from the green milieu and the crisp, unpolluted air. The site on which a road on the south binds the 2700-square-foot home stands. From here, the land gradually slopes towards the north. Mala takes advantage of this gradient, sitting gently on the incline such that only the roof and some part of the fenestration are visible from the road. This reduces the visual scale of the built-form, helping it meld with the rustic surroundings.

Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 18 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian

The spatial articulation and formalization are birthed in nostalgia and the simple, outdoor-oriented lifestyle of the people who call Mala their home. On the property, which has been with the family for several years, stands an ancestral home — tharavad in local parlance — now in ruins. But the client’s pleasant memories associated with a similar venerable structure — his grandparents’ home — were evergreen and made a powerful driver when making a new home for his parents. This became the inspiration for Mala. However, instead of mindlessly appropriating the traditional typology, the design response abstracts this brief to arrive at an articulation that, while animated with a traditional spirit, is geared towards an easygoing, simple, and wholesome modern lifestyle.

Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian

With its courtyards, long corridors, verandahs, and a combination of high and low ceilings, the program constantly refers to the anatomy of a nalukettu (traditional Kerala home) — but these vernacular elements are woven together to create a fresh and engaging environment. The roofline sees the pairing of flat-slab and pitched forms, giving rise to visually and spatially interesting and dynamic forms. The built form takes the shape of a C, with an open north face that allows the creation of a larger courtyard and facilitates the ingress of natural light into all the rooms. Surrounded by verdure and attended by soothing waterbody, a living room sits within this green heart.

Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian
Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Image 20 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian

In deference to the region’s tropical climate, functionalities are set behind or linked by semi-open verandahs. The one to the west features a sculptural terracotta jaali brise soleil, which, besides helping to take the edge off the harsh west light, creates a striking chiaroscuro that energizes the spatial quality. Collectively, the verandahs, the jaalis, and the courtyards (created within the interstitial spaces of the built-form) make a living at Mala more about the outdoors than the indoors. Materiality amplifies the rootedness of this home. Laterite found plentifully in the region, is used for the foundation, walls, and terracotta roof tiles. Inside, terrazzo and timber continue the natural language determined by the architectural envelope. Mala serves as a spatial memorial and tribute to the land and its traditions but in a distinctly modern way.

Save this picture!
The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Justin Sebastian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Thomas Parambil Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Mala House / Thomas Parambil Architects" 25 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010058/the-mala-house-thomas-parambil-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags