Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Canada
  5. Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes

Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes

Save
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes

Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCarré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCarré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCarré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCarré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Montréal, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Centre-South Montreal borough of Ville-Marie, Carré des Arts is a 46-unit residential rental project imagined by Sid Lee Architecture and executed by ADHOC Architectes. With the expansion and conversion of the commercial premises of the former All Nations Church, this project offers a unique visual signature, combining the modernity of added residential spaces with the heritage of the former place of worship, previously converted at one time into a recording studio.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer

Urban Dynamism. Facing the northern entrance of the Saint-Jacques Market, the project, spanning the block of Sherbrooke East, Wolfe, and Atateken streets, required considerable thought about how to integrate high-density housing into a complex urban context overlooking three different streets. The uniqueness of the proposal is a direct response to the abundance of public space that surrounds it and, in a way, reframes the former place of worship within the evolution of the area. The project was also conceived through public consultation and was the subject of several upstream reflections leading to social acceptance by local residents and organizations.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Image 15 of 15
Sketch

Preserving Heritage. Working on the conversion of a heritage building requires a great understanding of the context, and the desire to ensure a certain architectural and socio-cultural continuity. With the new Carré des Arts project, Sid Lee Architecture wanted not only to preserve the existing building of the former church but also to highlight its unique form and features, reflecting the cultural heritage of the site.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer
Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Image 13 of 15
South elevation

Implantation on a cramped site with complex setbacks required, among other things, meticulous planning of pedestrian and vehicular access, and technical expertise to preserve the integrity of the building and ensure the most thought-out conservation possible. The connection between the older elements and the contemporary additions was executed with precision, creating a harmonious interplay of levels that enhances the heritage of the environment. Many features of the original architecture, such as the ornamental brick treatments and the striking peace symbols on the façade, as well as the massive door, were retained in their entirety in the conversion effort. These details lend authenticity to the elements and add aesthetic depth to the project; a new signature rooted in history.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Image 14 of 15
Floor plan - level 3

New Dimensions. Hugging the old church, the new volume housing the majority of the apartments is distinguished by vibrant geometry. Interlocking with the heritage building like a series of blocks delicately stacked on a pedestal, the checkerboard building creates a surprising dynamic of form and function.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer

Composed of a series of cubes stacked on top of each other in a grid pattern - a recurring motif in Sid Lee Architecture's work - the series of small units lends a human scale to the architectural composition, alternating between the inward bay windows and the outward loggias. The effect of this exploration is most compelling. The movement emanating from the building guides the eye, creating an illusion of continuity and inviting pedestrians to stop and contemplate. Together, the two volumes offer a surprising and harmonious encounter between the morphology of the past and the present.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer

This complex geometrical work also required inventive construction strategies developed on-site, ensuring seamless integration of the new elements with the old structures, and creating a beautiful fusion of past and future. Meticulous coordination between the architectural, structural, and mechanical teams enabled complex structural details such as double cantilevers to be resolved, thermal insulation to be mastered, and delicate junctions to be managed with great precision. The success of this conversion lies in the ability to transform technical challenges into a true feat of engineering and architecture while respecting the history and integrity of the building.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Sid Lee Architecture
Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Image 12 of 15
Cross section

Opening and Light. Beyond this controlled contrast between the frugal style of the old church and the vibrant style of the new glazed volumes, the key idea of the project was to project warm living areas open to a unique urban context. The structure of the grid gives way to vast, luminous, and open interior spaces. Wooden surfaces adorning each of the balconies accentuate the enveloping aspect of the form while resonating with the warmth and dynamism of the vibrant neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Boyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1115 Rue du Square-Amherst, Montréal, QC H2L 3L9, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sid Lee Architecture
Office
ADHOC architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCanada
Cite: "Carré des Arts / Sid Lee Architecture + ADHOC architectes" 22 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010038/carre-des-arts-sid-lee-architecture-plus-adhoc-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags