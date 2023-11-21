Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, StairsRenovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairRenovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, WindowsRenovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation, Extension
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: entre escalas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concresteel, Palimannan, Terracor
  • Architectural Design: Marina Panzoldo Canhadas
  • Work Monitoring: Marina Panzoldo Canhadas
  • Preliminary Study Images: Rodrigo Carvalho
  • Publication Drawings: Clarissa Mohany
  • Structural Engineer: Guilherme Custódio
  • Gerenciamento De Obra: Aimberê Construções - Acácia Furuya, Thiago Andrello
  • Locksmith: Humberto Serralheria
  • Woodwork: Marcenaria Távola - Sérgio Nogueira
  • Completion Year: 2022
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vila Mariana, São Paulo, the townhouse had already undergone some recent transformations. In addition to the joining of two semi-detached houses to fulfill a home-studio program for a young artist, the previous renovation included structural reinforcements and improvements to the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Pedro Kok

The studio is no longer in the house, and the new architectural project proposes a better integration of the house's internal environments, restructuring and proposing new structural reinforcements for new openings and also creating new relationships between the interior and exterior of the house, as well as allowing for better natural lighting and ventilation.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Image 23 of 25
Plan - Layout
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Kok

The courtyard was completely transformed, receiving a new construction that includes a small swimming pool and laundry room on the upper floor. The adjoining volume, visible from the living room with its voids, folds and openings, forms different spatialities. The staircase becomes an important architectural element.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Pedro Kok

The new volume and the side walls of the house were finished with mineral paint in pink tones and the swimming pool with natural green stone. There was experimentation in the chromatic field, as well as the presence of water and reflections due to the incidence of natural light throughout the day.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Windows
© Pedro Kok

A new concrete planter was added to contain the existing vegetation, the exuberant rib-of-damon, which remained resistant and intact throughout the work.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Image 24 of 25
Iso
Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Pedro Kok

On the upper floor of the main volume, the wall dividing the two front rooms was removed, creating a single space for the couple's bedroom, including new carpentry.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Pedro Kok

The stucco ceiling was demolished, adding spaciousness to the room and revealing the building's original wooden structure.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Pedro Kok

The project resulted in specific interventions to the existing house, which was already inhabited, as well as the construction of an annex at the back of the plot.

Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

Cite: "Renovation and Expansion of Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas" [Reforma e Ampliação Casa Vila Mariana / entre escalas] 21 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags