World
  House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior PhotographyHouse with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, BeamHouse with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - More Images+ 30

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Lago Ranco, Chile
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 24 of 35
Project axo
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. During the multiple trips we have made to Lake Ranco in recent years, we have always been intrigued by a mid-20th-century shed located at the northern entrance of the town of Futrono, which has a structural system based on pillars, struts, and beams.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 26 of 35
Elevations
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Saieh

Climate is a fundamental factor for design, and the courtyard is not only an element that builds new relationships with the context but, above all, a climate device that allows transforming the climate into the center of the project. It allows sunlight to penetrate all spaces, considering that the project is located 1,000 km south of Santiago in an oceanic temperate climate where around 1,800 mm of rainfall occurs annually. This makes direct sunlight highly desired both in winter and summer.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 27 of 35
Floor plan
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh

The courtyard transforms the climate into the central concept of the house. The program is organized around a single circulation around this courtyard, allowing for continuous movement around a succession of public and private spaces.

The interior spaces are configured based on the repetition of a single structural section and an arbitrary system of measurements, where the material acts as the unifying element. Repetition allows for programmatic and spatial variation, configuring different types of spaces based on small operations and specific needs.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 28 of 35
Sections
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh

The courtyard allows for double orientations that ensure that one side is always exposed to the sun and can be ventilated crosswise. The four or eight sides of the house are a statement against the common idea of "facing towards the view" and understanding that the dimension of the place is multi-scale and multidirectional, in other words, the lake is as important as the mountains, the arrayan forests, or the shrubs, herbs, and nalcas that grow on the ground.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 29 of 35
Sections
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Saieh

The courtyard also allows native species and animals living on the site to move as if the house did not exist, reducing supports to a series of points and isolating the interior from the damp ground.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 30 of 35
Detail
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Nicolás Saieh

The project establishes a direct dialogue with the Klenner Shed, with its constructive and structural aspects, but above all with its design protocols and strategies. This structural decision allowed the house to be built in less than a year and enabled work to be carried out every day during the rainy season, especially in the installations, interiors, and finishes.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 31 of 35
Axo - detail
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Saieh

The exoskeleton structures both the house and the program, separating it from the ground. It is simultaneously a constructive, climatic, and economic strategy by reducing future maintenance costs associated with wood construction.

House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Saieh
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Image 34 of 35
Axo - wooden elements
House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Patio
© Nicolás Saieh

Project location

Address: Lago Ranco, Los Ríos, Chile

Guillermo Hevia García
Catalina Poblete
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Chile

Materials and Tags

Cite: "House with a Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete" [Casa con Patio / Guillermo Hevia García + Catalina Poblete] 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

