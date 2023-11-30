The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted

Trends always come and go in the ever-evolving, somewhat cyclical landscape of interior architecture. Whether it’s a new aesthetic, an innovative wall treatment or the latest viral color, certain design features rise to prominence all the time in this dynamic industry. Some fade as quickly as they emerge or resurface in new forms years later, while others endure and stand the test of time through continuous reinvention –often thanks to their versatile and adaptable nature. Ribbed paneling is a clear example of the latter. With its ability to add texture and visual allure to various design styles, it has been a popular cladding choice for bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces in recent decades. And now more than ever, fitting with current preferences that lean towards sleek, tactile and structured elements, it has consolidated its presence in contemporary residential interiors.

Crafted from various materials –including metal, concrete and plastic but mainly woods such as cedar, pine, oak or MDF– using specialized machinery and cutting techniques, ribbed panels are composed of a series of raised, elongated or linear ridges (ribs) running along their surface, vertically or horizontally. These rhythmic, repetitive patterns shape the panel’s distinct modern look and character, as well as offering an alluring play of light and shadow that adds to any surface a sense of dimension, depth and bespoke craftsmanship.

Versatility, Practicality and Aesthetic Charm

The panels, particularly those made of wood, come in a variety of styles, colors and finishes; they can be primed or unfinished, painted or left natural to show the inherent beauty of the material’s grain. But beyond their visual characteristics and style, these tend to be durable, quick to install and simple to maintain, making them an easy addition within interior settings. Their installation varies depending on the material, but generally involves five crucial steps: measuring and preparing the chosen surface; marking the layout to guide the process and using a level to ensure accurate placement; cutting the panels with the right tools, such as saws for wood and specialized cutting tools for plastic or metal; applying an appropriate adhesive or mounting hardware; and finally carefully placing the panels along the marked guidelines, adding spacers if necessary.

The versatile nature of ribbed panels makes them suitable for a wide range of environments, spanning from commercial to residential, and applications in walls, ceilings and furniture –from kitchen counters to cabinetry and headboards. Their rising popularity is especially evident in renovation projects as a way of revitalizing otherwise plain, monotonous surfaces.

So, knowing their aesthetic and functional qualities, how can architects and designers select the most suitable paneling style for their projects? Of course, it all depends on the desired look and spatial effect, considering texture, patterns, grain, depth, dimension, light and shadow. To provide inspiration, below we delve into the four common types of ribbed panels, along with a series of projects –mostly residential– that employ them in creative and, of course, practical ways.

V-Ribbed: Defined and Angular

Characterized by sharp-edged, V-shaped ridges, these panels are known for their defined angular appearance. The pronounced vertical lines create a strong visual effect, reflecting light and casting captivating shadows that accentuate the angular geometry of the ridges while creating dynamic patterns throughout the day. Often resembling the look of corrugated panels, the V-Ribbed style is ideal for a contemporary industrial look, enhancing spaces with a bold and edgy aesthetic.

Slated: Sleek and Elegant

Slated panels feature a linear, grid-like arrangement, which can be vertical or horizontal and is evenly distributed along the panel’s entire height and width. These are often used for practical purposes in retail spaces, given that their orthogonal ribs enable the easy installation of shelves, hooks and other accessories. However, they have also recently found their way into residential interiors, not only providing a highly functional, versatile solution for organizing and displaying items, but also bringing a clean, elegant look. Especially when made of exposed wood, slated panels can infuse spaces with warmth, overall contributing to a harmonious, balanced and nature-inspired space.

Reeded: Curved and Groovy

Usually narrow and uniform, Reeded panels have smoothly arched grooves that can be horizontal (and even diagonal) but are regularly arranged vertically. Their curved three-dimensional pattern, created using meticulous techniques, brings visual appeal and an interesting interplay of light and shadow that evolves across the undulating surface. Because of their unique whimsical nature, we often see these in colorful, retro-inspired kitchens, trendy restaurants and contemporary homes leaning towards a maximalist aesthetic.

Fluted: Rippled and Playful

Fluted panels, on the other hand, are composed of long vertical grooves or channels that are carved into the material’s surface. The end result is a set of parallel undulating shapes that evoke a sense of movement and fluidity, especially with changing light conditions that, depending on the direction and quality of the light, create elongated shadows within the grooves. The spacing and width of the “flutes” often varies –they can be evenly distributed or crafted in intricate, irregular patterns for a more organic feel. Playful iterations of these patterns frequently adorn retail spaces and cafés, while more standardized versions are increasingly prevalent in bedrooms and living areas.