Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted

The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted

Save
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted

Trends always come and go in the ever-evolving, somewhat cyclical landscape of interior architecture. Whether it’s a new aesthetic, an innovative wall treatment or the latest viral color, certain design features rise to prominence all the time in this dynamic industry. Some fade as quickly as they emerge or resurface in new forms years later, while others endure and stand the test of time through continuous reinvention –often thanks to their versatile and adaptable nature. Ribbed paneling is a clear example of the latter. With its ability to add texture and visual allure to various design styles, it has been a popular cladding choice for bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces in recent decades. And now more than ever, fitting with current preferences that lean towards sleek, tactile and structured elements, it has consolidated its presence in contemporary residential interiors.

The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 2 of 26The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 3 of 26The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 4 of 26The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 5 of 26The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - More Images+ 21

Crafted from various materials –including metal, concrete and plastic but mainly woods such as cedar, pine, oak or MDF– using specialized machinery and cutting techniques, ribbed panels are composed of a series of raised, elongated or linear ridges (ribs) running along their surface, vertically or horizontally. These rhythmic, repetitive patterns shape the panel’s distinct modern look and character, as well as offering an alluring play of light and shadow that adds to any surface a sense of dimension, depth and bespoke craftsmanship.

Versatility, Practicality and Aesthetic Charm

The panels, particularly those made of wood, come in a variety of styles, colors and finishes; they can be primed or unfinished, painted or left natural to show the inherent beauty of the material’s grain. But beyond their visual characteristics and style, these tend to be durable, quick to install and simple to maintain, making them an easy addition within interior settings. Their installation varies depending on the material, but generally involves five crucial steps: measuring and preparing the chosen surface; marking the layout to guide the process and using a level to ensure accurate placement; cutting the panels with the right tools, such as saws for wood and specialized cutting tools for plastic or metal; applying an appropriate adhesive or mounting hardware; and finally carefully placing the panels along the marked guidelines, adding spacers if necessary.

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 7 of 26
Burgatoi Renovation / Tenka. Image © Biderbost Photo

The versatile nature of ribbed panels makes them suitable for a wide range of environments, spanning from commercial to residential, and applications in walls, ceilings and furniture –from kitchen counters to cabinetry and headboards. Their rising popularity is especially evident in renovation projects as a way of revitalizing otherwise plain, monotonous surfaces.

So, knowing their aesthetic and functional qualities, how can architects and designers select the most suitable paneling style for their projects? Of course, it all depends on the desired look and spatial effect, considering texture, patterns, grain, depth, dimension, light and shadow. To provide inspiration, below we delve into the four common types of ribbed panels, along with a series of projects –mostly residential– that employ them in creative and, of course, practical ways.

V-Ribbed: Defined and Angular

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 6 of 26
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Characterized by sharp-edged, V-shaped ridges, these panels are known for their defined angular appearance. The pronounced vertical lines create a strong visual effect, reflecting light and casting captivating shadows that accentuate the angular geometry of the ridges while creating dynamic patterns throughout the day. Often resembling the look of corrugated panels, the V-Ribbed style is ideal for a contemporary industrial look, enhancing spaces with a bold and edgy aesthetic.

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 8 of 26
Casa Triana / Studio.NOJU. Image Courtesy of STUDIO.NOJU
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 9 of 26
Burgatoi Renovation / Tenka. Image © Biderbost Photo
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 10 of 26
Impress Dental Clinic / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 11 of 26
Casa Triana / Studio.NOJU. Image Courtesy of STUDIO.NOJU

Slated: Sleek and Elegant

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 12 of 26
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Slated panels feature a linear, grid-like arrangement, which can be vertical or horizontal and is evenly distributed along the panel’s entire height and width. These are often used for practical purposes in retail spaces, given that their orthogonal ribs enable the easy installation of shelves, hooks and other accessories. However, they have also recently found their way into residential interiors, not only providing a highly functional, versatile solution for organizing and displaying items, but also bringing a clean, elegant look. Especially when made of exposed wood, slated panels can infuse spaces with warmth, overall contributing to a harmonious, balanced and nature-inspired space.

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 13 of 26
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová. Image © Veronika Raffajová
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 14 of 26
Hive House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 15 of 26
Home Studio / Studio Clarice Semerene. Image © Joana França
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 16 of 26
O-asis House / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Reeded: Curved and Groovy

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 17 of 26
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Usually narrow and uniform, Reeded panels have smoothly arched grooves that can be horizontal (and even diagonal) but are regularly arranged vertically. Their curved three-dimensional pattern, created using meticulous techniques, brings visual appeal and an interesting interplay of light and shadow that evolves across the undulating surface. Because of their unique whimsical nature, we often see these in colorful, retro-inspired kitchens, trendy restaurants and contemporary homes leaning towards a maximalist aesthetic.  

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 18 of 26
Reforma casa M48 / SUAV. Image © León Casarrubios
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 19 of 26
nnU House / Studio Jayga Architects. Image © Marcus Peel
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 20 of 26
Rehabilitación Urban Cabinets Series (2) The expande Columns / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 21 of 26
The Fluted Emerald Elgin Cafe / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

Fluted: Rippled and Playful

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 22 of 26
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Fluted panels, on the other hand, are composed of long vertical grooves or channels that are carved into the material’s surface. The end result is a set of parallel undulating shapes that evoke a sense of movement and fluidity, especially with changing light conditions that, depending on the direction and quality of the light, create elongated shadows within the grooves. The spacing and width of the “flutes” often varies –they can be evenly distributed or crafted in intricate, irregular patterns for a more organic feel. Playful iterations of these patterns frequently adorn retail spaces and cafés, while more standardized versions are increasingly prevalent in bedrooms and living areas.

Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 23 of 26
The House Of Secret Gardens / Spasm Design. Image © Photographix
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 24 of 26
harlan + holden store / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 25 of 26
Terekhovo Metro Station / Buromoscow. Image © Vlad Feoktistov
Save this picture!
The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted - Image 26 of 26
KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten. Image © Robert Rieger

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Valeria Montjoy
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Valeria Montjoy. "The Rise of Ribbed Panels in Contemporary Interiors: V-Ribbed, Slated, Reeded, Fluted" 30 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009862/the-rise-of-ribbed-panels-in-contemporary-interiors-v-ribbed-slated-reeded-fluted> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags