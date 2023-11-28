Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples

How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples

Save
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Choosing how to paint your apartment can significantly impact its atmosphere and visual appeal. While it may be tempting to stick with the comfort of white walls, considering different colors can enhance your everyday life and make your home more vibrant. To help you navigate the many possibilities, we've gathered some tips for creating a more colorful and personalized living space.

How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 2 of 17How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 3 of 17How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 4 of 17How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 5 of 17How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - More Images+ 12

Choosing the right color to paint a wall can be a challenging task. An enormous palette of colors offers countless combinations beyond the shades of white. While key tips include analyzing lighting, conducting color tests on the actual wall, considering combinations of tones and textures, and understanding your style, it is important to note that not everything must adhere to strict rules. There are numerous creative ways to introduce different shades to your home. Explore some examples from Brazilian apartments below:

Whole Walls

Painting an entire wall can draw more attention to it. However, when opting for this approach, it's also possible to enhance the continuity of the space by considering how this wall can serve as a surface connecting multiple environments. Another option is to extend the chosen color to the ceiling or floor, creating a geometric interplay in the space based on the selected tones.

Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 10 of 17
Fit Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura. Image: © Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 6 of 17
Apartamento 107N / Orla Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

Murals

Instead of a single and flat color on a wall, you can think of it as a blank canvas and add art. Whether painted in just one color or several, creating a mural can bring a lot of personality to the space.

Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 4 of 17
Apartamento Capela / Julliana Camargo Arquitetos. Image: © Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 11 of 17
Apartamento Maresia / Talita Nogueria Arquitetura. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

Other Materials

Color can be highlighted using materials beyond paint. For instance, you can choose ceramic coatings to introduce different tones compared to the walls.

Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 7 of 17
Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 17 of 17
Apartamento Arruda / COTA760. Image: © Cris Farhat

Carpentry

Carpentry, commonly found in cabinets, storage spaces, or shelves, often plays a prominent role in a project. When infused with colors, it can become even more significant, offering a unique and distinct tone that contributes to shaping the atmosphere of the space.

Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 5 of 17
PNR Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 15 of 17
Apartamento Itapicuru / Coletivo de Arquitetos + Entre Arquitetos. Image: © Guile Amadeu

Doors

When seeking additional elements to add color to the space, consider painting the doors as a compelling solution. Doors can contribute to creating a playful environment as they contrast with the other chosen tones.

Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 8 of 17
Apartamento JP / Trema Arquitetura + Daniel Zahoul. Image: © Renata Zambello
Save this picture!
How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples - Image 16 of 17
Apartamento Platô II / Sala2 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Muller

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "How to Choose Colors for Your Apartment Walls? Explore Various Brazilian Examples" [Como colorir as paredes do seu apartamento? Veja diferentes exemplos brasileiros] 28 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009777/how-to-choose-colors-for-your-apartment-walls-explore-various-brazilian-examples> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags