How to Combine Colors and Textures in Interior Decor

Save this picture! Breiner 310 Residencial Building / EZZO. Image: © do mal o menos

Colors directly influence space perception. Through them, it is possible to stimulate the user's mood - making the environment calmer or more dynamic - and also change our perception of space without changing a centimeter of any wall. Dealing with them is not always easy. In a time when we want rooms with more personality (or more "instagrammable"), learning to compose with different shades and textures is essential.

+ 9

Understanding the chromatic circle and working with visual examples are some of the fundamental steps to experimenting with different possibilities and understanding the possible harmonies when combining colors, textures, and styles. From them, it becomes easier to talk to clients and make decisions that can make the space unique. Here, we have gathered some tips that can serve as guides when deciding on the future palette of your project.

Complementary Colors

To create contrast in the space, complementary colors, those that are opposite in the chromatic circle, should be combined. They can be arranged on the surfaces of the space (walls, floor, and ceiling), as well as on the furniture and accessories present.

Analog Color Palette

If the idea is to create more harmonious spaces, adjacent colors in the chromatic circle can present variations of tones and intensities that compose the room more dynamically through similar shades.

Monochrome

Different shades of the same color can create a sophisticated and elegant composition. Adding varied textures and materials will prevent monotony or a feeling of emptiness within this more minimalist approach.

Texture Contrast

Masonry, timber, metal, glass, or soft fabrics: different layers can add depth and increase visual interest in the space. For this, it is important to balance rough and smooth textures to obtain a more harmonious result.

Mixed Styles

Different styles of furniture and accessories can create a unique and personalized aesthetic. It is crucial to find elements that allow dialogue between all objects and the environment. A similar shape or color can achieve this.

Focus on a Primary Element

Color can enhance an element in the space - whether it is a piece of furniture, artwork, or carpet - and build the composition around it.

Balanced Proportions

In all situations, it is important to have a notion of the proportions of the elements in the composition, avoiding excess or lack of harmony. Unless the intention is to bring surprising elements that catch attention for other reasons. Different strategies can be followed to maintain proportion, such as symmetry or the rule of thirds that collaborate to create visual balance.

Editing and Simplicity

In fashion, Coco Chanel used to say: "Before leaving the house, you should always take off one accessory." Depending on the environment, the phrase can also serve for architecture. Removing unnecessary or excessive elements can be the key to simplifying the composition between colors.