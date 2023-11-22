Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Double-height ceilings, commonly found in museums and industrial warehouses to accommodate large objects, offer both aesthetic and functional advantages. This concept seamlessly translates to residential designs, where these ceilings are often strategically placed near social areas or stairs. By doing so, they enhance the overall space, increase illumination, and add an impressive sense of height. In this context, we present examples to illustrate how to maximize the benefits of double-height ceilings in your home.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 2 of 20How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 3 of 20How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 4 of 20How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 5 of 20How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - More Images+ 15

In architecture, double-height ceilings refer to spaces where the distance between the floor and the ceiling is notably greater, often double, compared to the standard room height. Typically, houses have standard ceilings ranging from 2.5 to 2.7 meters. In contrast, rooms featuring double-height ceilings can reach heights of 4.5 meters or more, creating a more expansive and visually striking interior.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 13 of 20
House Under The Boat / Chaoffice. Image: © Yumeng ZHU

This solution can be challenging for several reasons, such as achieving visual balance in the space's decoration, which can seem disproportionately empty, or the increased cooling costs because there is more air to cool within the same space. Despite these challenges, there are plenty of advantages and ways to take advantage of the offered height. Below, we have gathered some tips and ways to compose these spaces to make the most of the environment and keep it comfortable.

Connection Between Different Levels

One of the best ways to take advantage of double-height ceilings is by creating a connection between the different levels of the house. This connection can take the form of vertical circulation, such as a staircase, incorporating body movement as a key element in spatial perception. Alternatively, mezzanines provide another avenue for visual communication between distinct levels. These techniques offer diverse perspectives from within the same space, directing the gaze upwards to the sky or treetops, views that are not always visible from the ground floor.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 9 of 20
GA House / Narch Arquitectes. Image: © Adrià Goula
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 14 of 20
Gallery House / Antonia Cabezón - Pabla Amigo. Image: © Nicolás Sánchez

Natural Lighting and Ventilation

Elevating or designing openings in a zenithal manner enhances the penetration of high-quality natural light. By crafting designs that allow for indirect light entry, a variety of tones and sensations can be achieved throughout the day, aligning with the solar cycle and strengthening the connection between the interior and exterior spaces. Additionally, windows positioned at higher levels aid in cross-ventilation, effectively maintaining a comfortable temperature without the reliance on mechanical equipment.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 15 of 20
Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Leonardo Shieh
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 12 of 20
House Under The Boat / Chaoffice. Image: © Yumeng ZHU
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 17 of 20
LRM House / Studio AG Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente

Storage

Filling the voids in double-height ceilings can be challenging, but an effective and practical solution is to add more shelves or expand the size of existing bookshelves. These elements serve multiple purposes, such as creating a compact library, providing exhibition surfaces, and offering spaces for storing plants and other objects.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 10 of 20
Apartamento NY 185 / Alexandre Dal Fabbro. Image: © Nicolas Camargo
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 7 of 20
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch. Image: © JCS photography

Contrasting Compositions

Another approach to harmonize various heights is to leverage the high ceiling by incorporating different textures to delineate the levels. This can be achieved through a combination of diverse materials and techniques. Adding landscaping in the upper portion enhances the aesthetic appeal and improves user comfort through biophilia, providing various benefits.

How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 19 of 20
PIN8 House / PMMT Arquitectura. Image: © DEL RIO BANI
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 20 of 20
Casa De Mi Luna / Studio Circle Growth. Image: © Fredrik Frendin
How to Make the Most of Double-Height Ceilings in Residential Architecture: Explore Various Examples - Image 11 of 20
Apartamento NY 185 / Alexandre Dal Fabbro. Image: © Nicolas Camargo

