Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Canada
  5. Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will

Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will

Save
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will

Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairWeldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Table, ChairWeldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, ChairWeldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior PhotographyWeldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
London, Canada
  • Architects: Perkins&Will
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Archmill House, Armstrong, ByNature Design, Caesarstone, Centura, Dulux, Glass Canada, Haworth, Kahrs, Kawneer, Keilhauer, Teknion
  • Managing Principal: Andrew Frontini
  • Project Architect: Jon Loewen
  • Interior Design Lead: Martha del Junco
  • Designer: Kimberly Loiu
  • City: London
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. Originally designed by John Andrews in 1967, the D.B. Weldon Library has been Western University’s central library for more than 50 years. Prior to renovation, however, the Brutalist building reflected an outdated vision of academic libraries: the building was designed as a repository for print collections with limited study space, low access to daylight and fresh air, and a distinct shortage of the programs and spaces that support 21st century learning. Western and Perkins&Will have collaboratively reimagined Weldon as a modern academic library—a place to support a diverse range of activities, collections, and users—and enable innovative, interdisciplinary scholarship. The first phase of Weldon’s transformation celebrates its original architecture and introduces a variety of dynamic learning environments, prioritizes the health and well-being of users, promotes exploration and discovery, and drastically improves operations and building performance.

Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Scott Norsworthy

The design provides a new dynamic and daylit learning commons by reconnecting the Great Hall to the previously enclosed mezzanine. New spaces for studying, socializing, and connecting with the community, enriched by integrated exhibition and display, support 21st century learning. New flooring, sculptural lighting, textural millwork, and varied furnishings enhance the building’s Brutalist character while making the space lighter, brighter, more adaptable, and inviting. New signage enhances legibility while recalling the original building’s supergraphics, making wayfinding and navigation an integrated part of the spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Image 12 of 12
Section

The design fosters well-being through better access to light, improved air quality, acoustics, and greenery. Cellular spaces that ‘privatized’ daylight have been replaced with open study and work zones. Integrated acoustic treatments allow collaboration without disruption, and new planting brings nature into the heart of the library. The design rigorously follows the existing structure and service modules. In both student and staff areas, open-plan program is pushed towards windows and skylights, maximizing daylight and views within the library’s deep floor plate. Cellular spaces are pulled inboard, receiving borrowed light through glazed partitions.

Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Scott Norsworthy

Equity, diversity, and inclusion shaped the project from the initiation of the Master Plan through programming, detailed design, material selection, and furnishing. At each step, Western and the design team co-led detailed conversations with students, faculty, library staff, and accessibility advocates, consulting with more than 250 stakeholders to ensure that the transformed library would welcome the entire Western community.

Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography
© Scott Norsworthy

Weldon’s revitalization eliminates millions of tons of carbon emissions associated with demolition and new construction. Instead, the design strategically positions Weldon for its next 50 years of service with key sustainability strategies including: a Deep Energy Retrofit that replaces or upgrades existing HVAC systems, increasing air quality and thermal comfort while reducing total energy usage by >30%. High-efficiency plumbing fixtures reduce water use by >40%. A new service spine in the building core, integrating mechanical, electrical, and IT service, is sized for future renovation, growth, and long-term adaptability.

Save this picture!
Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Scott Norsworthy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, Ontario, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perkins&Will
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryCanada
Cite: "Weldon Library Revitalization / Perkins&Will" 17 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009755/weldon-library-revitalization-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags