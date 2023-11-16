Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Quincheto / atelier industrial

Quincheto / atelier industrial

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Exterior Photography, Windows
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
San Rafael, Argentina
  • Architects: atelier industrial
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Lead Architect: Marcos Garbín
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Image 11 of 15
Axo
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the outskirts of San Rafael, Mendoza, and stands as an exploration of constructive simplicity and economy as a means of authenticity. It consists of 6 portals, each formed by a single element that serves as a beam and column.

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Image 12 of 15
Floor Plan

In close proximity to the Andes, whose critical influence shapes the character of the environment, this project questions pre-established norms and raises questions about how constructive simplicity can reveal the essence of beauty. 

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Abba
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan

The transparency of the spaces establishes a subtle play between interior and exterior, challenging traditional conventions. 

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Luis Abba
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Image 14 of 15
Section

Economy is not limited to the use of material resources but encompasses the economy of human experiences and space. Constructive simplicity, by conceiving a single element with multiple functions, challenges traditional notions of structure and form, inviting constant reflection. 

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography, Facade
© Luis Abba
Quincheto / atelier industrial - Image 15 of 15
Section

In its first phase, these portals become spaces of communal living, highlighting adaptability and the mutability of design. In a later stage, the project will grow, maintaining constructive simplicity and economy as its core, continuing its exploration of authenticity in design. 

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba

This architectural project stands as a tool for reflection and resistance, questioning typological norms and revealing underlying truths. Architecture allows situations to flow, and among them, it celebrates the tradition of the barbecue, and the fire, which intertwines with everyday life.

Quincheto / atelier industrial - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

Cite: "Quincheto / atelier industrial" [Quincheto / atelier industrial] 16 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009728/quincheto-atelier-industrial> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags