Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos

+ 32

Houses • Brasília, Brazil Architects: Bloco Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acervo Mobília , Carminati , Felipe Zorzeto , Light Design Brasília , Ravelli

Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho e Matheus Seco

Coordination: Julia Huff

Team: Pedro Souza

Construction: Grid Engenharia

Concrete Structure: André Torres

Landscape: Ana Paula Roseo

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Dante program is organized in an "L" shaped floor plan. While its "internal" facades (bedrooms and living room) are mostly transparent, the facades facing the lot perimeter and the street have few openings.

The plot has a natural slope of 130cm between its side boundaries. Therefore, leveling the ground floor of the house with the midpoint of the natural topography results in a house that is partially buried on one side of the land and slightly exposed on the other.

The exposed concrete roof is formed by a sequence of five parallel beams, where the 3 central beams are "hung" under three inverted transverse beams. This structural assembly supports slabs at different levels above the social and service areas of the house, allowing for natural light and ventilation. Access to the bedrooms is through a corridor, under a large skylight.