World
Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeDante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, BeamDante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamDante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Bloco Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo Mobília, Carminati, Felipe Zorzeto, Light Design Brasília, Ravelli
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho e Matheus Seco

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Dante program is organized in an "L" shaped floor plan. While its "internal" facades (bedrooms and living room) are mostly transparent, the facades facing the lot perimeter and the street have few openings. 


Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The plot has a natural slope of 130cm between its side boundaries. Therefore, leveling the ground floor of the house with the midpoint of the natural topography results in a house that is partially buried on one side of the land and slightly exposed on the other. 


Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Bench
© Joana França

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Joana França

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Image 31 of 37
Plan

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Joana França

The exposed concrete roof is formed by a sequence of five parallel beams, where the 3 central beams are "hung" under three inverted transverse beams. This structural assembly supports slabs at different levels above the social and service areas of the house, allowing for natural light and ventilation. Access to the bedrooms is through a corridor, under a large skylight.


Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Image 29 of 37
Exploded isometric

Dante House / Bloco Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Bloco Arquitetos
Bloco Arquitetos
Office

Top #Tags