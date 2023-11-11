Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, WindowsHouse in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailHouse in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse in Faiha / Studio Toggle - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Detail
Faiha, Kuwait
  • Architects: Studio Toggle
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Garrido
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRADFORS WHITE, BUHO, Carrier, DASCO, FIR ITALIA, Fiora, GIBERIT, Grundfos, KUT, MK, Mitsubishi Electric, Samsung, TAL, Wippro
  • Lead Architects: Hend Almatrouk and Gijo Paul George
  • Contractor: Back Combined Company
  • Aluminum Clading, Doors And Windows: SAFCO
  • Lighting Design And Supply: Spaces and Concept
  • HVAC: Jawaharat Kazema Co.
  • Natural Stone Flooring And Clading: Al Jehad
  • City: Faiha
  • Country: Kuwait
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Running water carves incredible formations and the grandest canyons from impregnable and mightiest rocks. This truth inspired the architects when tasked with designing this multi-generational villa with a dense program. The clients approached the architects to design a home that prioritizes tranquility, open spaces, abundant natural light, and privacy. The program required the entire extent of the site to be built up, resulting in a volumetrically dense massing.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Nelson Garrido
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Image 17 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nelson Garrido

How does one make this dense massing porous enough so natural light can filter through? How does one sculpt the massing to reveal hidden nooks and corners? The answer revealed itself with strategic deployment of the swimming pool and the resulting atrium as an ode to the water that cuts through stone. The house in Faiha, Kuwait, is home to a retired Kuwaiti couple and their four adult children. The villa is built on a 500-square-meter plot with a full basement with sheltered parking for six cars and living quarters for three staff members.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Nelson Garrido
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Image 25 of 26
Concept

The Ground floor is centered around a sizeable swimming pool covered by a skylight, surrounded by an expansive living area, a dining area for 12 people, and an open kitchen. There are also two discreet doors leading to a private suite and a heavy-duty kitchen primarily used by staff. Naturally lit by the atrium and strategic openings on the main façade, two independent suites for two of the couple’s children dominate the first floor. The second floor houses the master suite and another suite for the youngest daughter. The suite offers views of the garden and the swimming pool. The roof is left uncluttered for flexible utilization.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Garrido
House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Image 24 of 26
Diagram

This project ingeniously marries aesthetics with functionality. The self-shaded design gracefully mitigates the relentless desert sun, offering shaded patios and terraces as cool retreats that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Crafted from Italian travertine, high-performance glass, and dark metal trims, it reveals a subtly sculpted masterpiece. The glass and minimal aluminum trims soften the travertine's monolithic appearance, creating a visually stunning architectural ballet that celebrates form and sophistication.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nelson Garrido

Step inside the House in Faiha, and you'll be greeted by an atmosphere of serene simplicity. Smooth, pristine white interiors create a canvas of calm, while accents of uniquely veined marble and wood trims add a touch of elegance. The contrast between the stark exterior and the delicate, well-balanced interior design is nothing short of artistry. Sustainability is at the core of this design. The self-shaded language, passive cooling strategies, extensive use of cantilevers and overhangs, and high-performance multi-glazed windows reduce heat gain and decrease reliance on active climate control. The central swimming pool and atrium act as heat sinks and enhance evaporative cooling.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nelson Garrido

In a region where extreme heat and dust storms are common, the House in Faiha project defies the odds, offering a unique blend of climate-responsive design and architectural beauty. It's a testament to innovative problem-solving and artistic creativity. This project represents a fusion of artistry and functionality, setting new standards in architectural excellence.

House in Faiha / Studio Toggle - Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

Studio Toggle
Cite: "House in Faiha / Studio Toggle" 11 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009568/house-in-faiha-studio-toggle> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags