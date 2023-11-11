Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BedroomHouse in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsHouse in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade, GardenHouse in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  139
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsuya. Taira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikan, KYOEI LUMBER, NOZAWA, Tostem
  • Lead Architects: Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Katsuya. Taira

Text description provided by the architects. FLEXIBLE BOARD is an important element in this project. The project switches materials for each zoning. The flexible board was selected as the product that symbolizes the pathway and as a matte material that matches the wall surface with a texture similar to the concrete of the approach.

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Katsuya. Taira
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 17 of 25
Plan - 2nd Floor
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Katsuya. Taira

This house is for a family of four, a couple and their two children. The site is a long and narrow-shaped lot split from a sizable lot previously occupied by a large building. Taking advantage of this site's unique characteristics, we arranged a new building in a zig-zag pattern to create a sense of distance within its confines and, as a result, spaces for respective family members to concentrate and relax.

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade, Garden
© Katsuya. Taira

The building is connected by an alley-like corridor from the approach to the rear, and individual spaces are arranged around it. The first floor includes an entrance, garage, study, workspace, kitchen, dining room, and living room. Places for the family members to spend time in various ways are located around the corridor, allowing them to move about as they see fit and maintain a reasonable distance from each other. Spaces between each area and the site boundary were designed to let in light, wind, and views of the garden. Like the first floor, the second floor has rooms on both sides of the corridor.

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Katsuya. Taira
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 25 of 25
Diagram
House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Katsuya. Taira

This house facilitates spontaneous communication between the family members while maintaining a comfortable distance between them, whether interacting with each other, enjoying time alone, or working as needed. 

House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Katsuya. Taira

Project gallery

Top #Tags