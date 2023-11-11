House in Fujiidera / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 20

Houses • Japan
Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects

Area: 139 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: Katsuya. Taira

Manufacturers: Daikan, KYOEI LUMBER, NOZAWA, Tostem

Lead Architects: Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro

Text description provided by the architects. FLEXIBLE BOARD is an important element in this project. The project switches materials for each zoning. The flexible board was selected as the product that symbolizes the pathway and as a matte material that matches the wall surface with a texture similar to the concrete of the approach.

This house is for a family of four, a couple and their two children. The site is a long and narrow-shaped lot split from a sizable lot previously occupied by a large building. Taking advantage of this site's unique characteristics, we arranged a new building in a zig-zag pattern to create a sense of distance within its confines and, as a result, spaces for respective family members to concentrate and relax.

The building is connected by an alley-like corridor from the approach to the rear, and individual spaces are arranged around it. The first floor includes an entrance, garage, study, workspace, kitchen, dining room, and living room. Places for the family members to spend time in various ways are located around the corridor, allowing them to move about as they see fit and maintain a reasonable distance from each other. Spaces between each area and the site boundary were designed to let in light, wind, and views of the garden. Like the first floor, the second floor has rooms on both sides of the corridor.

This house facilitates spontaneous communication between the family members while maintaining a comfortable distance between them, whether interacting with each other, enjoying time alone, or working as needed.