Jinqiao Caojiagou Riverfront Renewal Design / VIASCAPE design

Leading Designer: Yijia Sun

Design Team: Yijia Sun, Mi Zhou, Zhaoxia Tuo, Mary Ma, Manting Shi, Liang Zhang, Shanwen Ji, Yiyu Tian, Jun Zhuo

Project Management: Shanghai Baitong Project Management Consulting Co., Ltd

Contractor: Shanghai Songting Industrial Development Co., Ltd

Lighting Consultant: OUI light

Patent Seat Design: VIASCAPE design + JUCRETE (Patent No.: ZL 2020 3 0370556.6)

LDI: Shanghai Landscape Construction Co., Ltd

Client: People's Government of Jinqiao Town, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Caojiagou is a tributary of the Huangpu River, which is excluded from the key channel system of Shanghai. In contrast to the renowned Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek, the Caojiagou riverfront appeared to be enclosed, poorly maintained, desolated and lacked interaction with local inhabitants and urban functionalities before renewal. So how to transform the small channel side space from the back side of the urban landscape to the front side of public daily life is the key point of the renewal design.

Deconstruction: break the line into pockets. Dense trees at the riverfront are relatively well established at the site of Caojiagou. However, we also find problems such as inconsistent pathways, lack of necessary functional space, poorly maintained ground cover, and congested car parking in the surroundings. All issues contribute to an abandoned “urban backside” feeling, which we regard as an initial reason to make a change. On the other side, the real challenge of the renewal originated from the basic current site character. The total length of the Caojiagou riverfront within the design scope is about 560 meters, of which 70% has merely 12m wide linear space. So what we should do first is to avoid a boring pathway winding through the narrow riverfront and make more users willing to enter the riverfront and create a more public open space through the renewal scheme.

We propose a method to deconstruct overall linear space that is to “break the line into pockets”. Various pocket spaces transform the original passing-by paths into nodes for recreation. On top of this, the “pocket node” becomes the interest point along the walking path. For more spacious areas, 2 more complete and characteristic pocket park areas are developed combining culture display, fitness, full-age recreation, and indoor community service. The general structure of our design is therefore “line-breaking pockets” at the riverfront and “1 waterfront green corridor + 2 pocket parks” in a broader perspective.

Construction: hierarchy and logic of a linear language. After the deconstruction, we embark on constructing the space with an appropriate & systematic design language. Then we decide to use the linear design language which fits more with the site and secondly, it is a frequently employed approach that VIASCAPE design has applied in recent design practices as well. Initially, we apply linear paving, stepping stones, benches, and linear planting as primary elements. These elements form a basic spatial composition and are applied along the riverfront. These elements are tightly combined with the pocket space, exhibiting a strong linear language. A logic through design construction is established from bottom to top with these elements tied with a linear waterfront corridor. The design of landscape structures and architecture also follows a linear pattern. It exhibits a different style with overall landscape design language but still shows a compatible consistency all together with other design elements. This consistency is strengthened with linear lighting. This contributes to the completion of the linear design language of the Caojiagou riverfront renewal design.

3-dimensional Recreation: the community bridge. The base point of this renewal design is the formation of a renewal strategy and space construction of narrow riverfront space. In this context, a more concentrated open space with a size of 4900 sqm at the crossing of Jinhai Rd. and Donglu Rd. becomes a precious spatial resource. Considering the fact that the Zhangqiao community, where this project is situated, has limited open space for local residents, we designed a pocket park “hanging” over the riverfront. This design targets a highly efficient utilization of the “community bridge”. The community bridge is primarily an object to screen out loud traffic and an interface to define in and out. The bridge also incorporates public activities, a public toilet, MEP rooms, and a maintenance room. With a feature staircase connecting a riverfront green corridor and a rooftop with a green setting, this community bridge becomes a bridge-shaped building for viewing and recreation.

The grey space under the bridge is another design focus. The space is the main access to the pocket park and the riverfront landscape from the main roads. We incorporate recreational facilities like swings, ropes, and slides into the grey space. This multifunctional space makes the community bridge a featured space for “visiting, staying, seating, viewing”. Besides, the general layout of the community bridge bending towards the pocket park makes the two sites more intimate regarding both space and behavior. A more streamlined, complete 3-dimensional experience is established with the activity area, play area under the bridge, and viewing space on the bridge. The community bridge is a most essential feature in the design, also intended to be the most visited, efficient, and popular place for local residents.

Symbiosis: a near-natural plant community with multi-activities. The linear manicured shrub is a critical element in general design composition and for constructing an overall green backbone. With manicured shrubs, the design balanced the need for a natural vibe and organized neat space, which is hardly achieved with traditional design methods. Shrubs with low maintenance and lawns on a pleasant scale as the first level of a softscape setting acquire a cheerful and open feeling. This setting also provides freely “presenting” space for near-nature plant communities such as perennials, ornamental grass, and ground covers for shades. This method has been applied in our previous completed projects like streetscape regeneration in West Nanjing Rd., Caojiadu Garden Pocket Park, etc. Due to the positive feedback received from those above-mentioned projects, we secure the design generated from this method to be manageable and easily manageable. At the same time, most preserved trees on site and some transplanted trees together with the existing rockery offer a chance and a basis for the co-existence and co-development of nature and local culture. The blending of natural green at the riverside and the fun activities of multiple local users are viewed as a more priceless “Symbiosis” from our perspective.