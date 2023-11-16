Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design

TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design

Save
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design

TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior PhotographyTFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, BeamTFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Glass, Countertop, SinkTFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
  • Architects: LADO Arquitectura e Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3552 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, BRUMA, Ecosteel, Fassa Bortolo, Ogiva Global, THPG, Terracota do Algarve, Viúva Lamego
  • Lead Architect: Hilária Neto and João Regal
  • Design Team: Luis Salgado
  • Engineering: Hidroestrutura
  • Building Contractor: Carlos Fonseca
  • City: Vila do Bispo
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Aldeia da Pedralva is a quaint rural settlement situated in the municipality of Vila do Bispo, at the westernmost tip of the Algarve. This collection of around fifty houses, once on the brink of abandonment, has undergone a remarkable restoration and reconstruction effort in recent years, transforming these structures into tourist accommodations.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

The restoration of this village, despite being a privately driven initiative, has seen significant collaboration from local authorities deeply committed to preserving its heritage, history, and the original essence of this place. Pedralva has successfully preserved the rustic charm of a bygone era, maintaining the architectural integrity of its buildings in terms of size, design, and the materials used.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Image 26 of 28
Plan

Casa TFC, nestled at the village's entrance, occupies a plot of roughly 1000m2, marking the final vacant space within the complex. The lot faces the road on its northern and eastern sides, while the interior area opens to the south, fitting snugly between an adjacent house and the foothills, characterized by embankments and platform-like areas that the design scheme aims to harmonize.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

The project's primary objectives were to maintain the street-facing scale and appearance without disrupting the overall village layout, while simultaneously meeting the family's desire for a spacious house with seamless indoor-outdoor connections and optimal sun exposure.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Table, Chair, Bed, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Glass, Countertop, Sink
© Francisco Nogueira

Located at the northernmost part of the leveled area, the 200m2 footprint house consists of three connected sections designed to align with the lot's configuration and morphology. This arrangement creates a sheltered courtyard within the lot, serving as an outdoor extension of the house's communal areas.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

Access to the house is via the eastern street, through a covered porch. The ground floor boasts a generous living area with an integrated kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room. The use of the attic space, accommodating two additional bedrooms, a living room, and another bathroom, effectively addresses the family's functional requirements.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Image 27 of 28
Cross section
Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

The house's primary south-facing facade features a sizable glazed area that fully opens, forging a tangible and visual connection between the central living spaces and the sun-soaked courtyard, sheltered from prevailing winds. This intimate and inviting courtyard, adorned with lush vegetation, encompasses a swimming pool that appears seamlessly connected to the house, situated on an elevated platform that merges with the sloping terrain and the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

On the north-facing facade, which faces the municipal road, the windows are more modestly sized, corresponding to the traditional architecture of the village. They are complemented by exterior shutters that provide shade and security.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

The harmonious integration with the surroundings is evident not only in the scale and design of the structures but also in the choice of materials and finishes, with a pronounced emphasis on the exterior facade. The walls are finished with traditional white lime, and the roof is adorned with handcrafted ceramic tiles. A polished concrete floor in a natural hue extends seamlessly from the interior to the exterior and around the pool area, imparting a sense of uniformity and contemporary style to the built environment.

Save this picture!
TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LADO Arquitectura e Design
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "TFC House / LADO Arquitectura e Design" [Casa TFC / LADO Arquitectura e Design] 16 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009425/tfc-house-lado-arquitectura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags