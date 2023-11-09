Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2207 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon, Vitor Berge Sato
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daolio e Valente Madeiras, Selecta Blocos, Solidus Mármores e Granitos
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale e Vitor Berge Sato
  • Engineering: Trine Engenharia
  • Lighting: Satori Iluminação
  • Electrical Project: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
  • Hydrosanitary Project: Moya Engenharia
  • Construction: Obra Arquitetos
  • Project Date: 2020
  • Site Area: 5382 ft2
  • Country: Brazil
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the house's space sought mainly to propose a peculiar and free spatiality for a beach house and also to promote sometimes the integration of space and people, sometimes the intimacy and separation of environments.

Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nelson Kon
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 34 of 37
Ground floor plan
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Nelson Kon
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 35 of 37
First floor plan
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nelson Kon

To achieve this, the programs were organized in different levels that favor this organization and give each environment its own characteristics with unexpected connections and views, without necessarily separating them. Differences in height, whether in floor height or ceiling height, promote this spatiality.

Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Nelson Kon
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 36 of 37
Section A
Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Beam
© Nelson Kon

The design of the frames and the way they open complete the intention of creating spaces that are either collective or individual. Pivoting wooden panels allow for separation or direct relationship with the street, with continuous and uninterrupted views that permeate the entire construction. This design also allows control of the house's ventilation, which is necessarily abundant due to local conditions, but also controlled on cold days for greater comfort.

Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Nelson Kon

The basis of the house was built in structural masonry and prefabricated panel slabs, using very simple local labor. From this base, a wooden structure was assembled, connected with metal pieces, which covers the entire set and gives the house all the space.

Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

Obra Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Renzo House / Obra Arquitetos" [Casa Renzo / Obra Arquitetos] 09 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009423/renzo-house-obra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags