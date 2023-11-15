Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design

Within the shifts in architectural movements and styles, furniture design has also evolved throughout the years, transitioning from elaborate curvy lines and opulent materials to simple and functional layouts, and back again, in constant movement. As it continues to evolve, contemporary furniture design is often influenced by technological advances, exploring digital fabrication and user-centered design, while also responding to sustainable strategies. These innovations have elevated custom furniture design, crafting unique pieces tailored to individual needs, preferences, and space specifications.

With the ability to adapt to each user, bespoke furniture design creates unique pieces crafted to meet individual needs, preferences, and space specifications. Delving into augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Tylko creates customized, long-lasting, and sustainable solutions for sideboards, wall storage, bookcases, wardrobes and TV stands. Analyzing their tech-forward approach to creating endless possibilities of made-to-measure furniture, we showcase their design process experience, along with their intuitive online configurator and augmented reality app.

Combining User-Generated and Parametric Design Technologies

User-generated design enhances the creative process by allowing users to collaborate in designing and customizing their own products. Through the combination of user-generated and parametric design, Tylko developed an online configurator that enables users to create their designs by choosing sizes, shapes, materials, finishes, and features.

By integrating design with programming, parametric models can implement innovative solutions, from initial sketches to digital solutions. The presence of these models within the online configurator allows users to become the designers. Therefore, in addition to adapting the appearance and functionality to the needs of each individual, customization also involves them in the design process.

Encompassing the overall strategy, the design process also integrates personalized assembly –and disassembly- instructions for each piece of furniture. The system ensures that all packages are appropriately labeled and presented simply and understandably. Designing elements that fit together easily, each piece is pre-fitted with the necessary fixings, so all users have to do is align the colored parts, give them a firm push and they will lock into place by themselves.

Incorporating Augmented Reality for Revolutionizing Furniture Design

Reimagining traditional furniture design, the incorporation of augmented reality into the design process of storage solutions creates a more immersive and interactive experience. Through AR apps, users can simulate and visualize designs in specific real spaces before their construction.

By pointing the smartphone camera towards the area where the furniture is going to be placed, it can be positioned virtually. Once the furniture is positioned, the app’s online configurator and intuitive interface allow users to make these adjustments easily. Within interactive 3D models superimposed in real-time, it provides multiple combinations, including options for size, style, and colors, as well as doors, drawers, extended overhead or lower storage, and even features like clothes rods, cable management, and section dividers.

From bedside tables that grow and shrink to suit any-sized bedside space, to wardrobes that simplify custom closet design, the streamlined configurator makes bespoke furniture design a breeze. For example, when designing a bedroom, users can experiment with various storage furniture layouts and change their colors by selecting from neutrals, vibrant choices, and combinations.

Digital Twin: Save, Reproduce and Reuse Components

Following a parametric code that relates to the function, ergonomics, and aesthetic of the product, when a design is created, it is immediately converted into production files and sent directly to the factory for manufacturing.

Keeping layouts in the production files allows for each element to be easily duplicated at any moment. In addition to providing solutions when packages are damaged during transit, this system enables the reproduction of any component that could be broken during use. Whether it is the first year or 10 years later, users may locate the file and produce a replacement without acquiring completely new furniture. This not only extends the lifespan of the product but also reduces the need for new production, promoting sustainability and minimizing waste, thus enhancing circularity.

Besides being easy to assemble, this system develops furniture components that can be both assembled and disassembled multiple times without loss of quality. This provides the option of disassembly and transport to new locations.

Advanced Technologies for a Sustainable Design Process

Considering that the furniture industry is responsible for over a billion felled trees every year –sending 670,000 tonnes of waste to landfills in the UK, along with 10 million tonnes in the US–, Tylko seeks to promote a new way of manufacturing. By incorporating technological innovations, their furniture design encompasses a circular flow from the initial design process to the finished piece of furniture, extending its benefits to future scenarios like disassembly, relocation, reproduction, or reuse.

To reduce environmental impact, their strategy introduces a manufacturing-on-demand approach using high-precision machines. Fitting perfectly into the available spaces, the components are previously designed to produce only what’s necessary. Through a technology process known as nesting, advanced software optimizes the system's ability to cut as many planks as possible from a single board, minimizing the amount of waste and maximizing raw material usage efficiency.

Known for its strength and durability, birch plywood emerges as the primary and greener material option. Within the plywood manufacturing process, the system produces minimal waste, as particle boards are crafted from partially recycled wood, devoid of harmful chemicals, and finished with natural oils. Furthermore, all aluminum parts are recyclable.

