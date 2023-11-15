Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design

Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design

Save
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design

Within the shifts in architectural movements and styles, furniture design has also evolved throughout the years, transitioning from elaborate curvy lines and opulent materials to simple and functional layouts, and back again, in constant movement. As it continues to evolve, contemporary furniture design is often influenced by technological advances, exploring digital fabrication and user-centered design, while also responding to sustainable strategies. These innovations have elevated custom furniture design, crafting unique pieces tailored to individual needs, preferences, and space specifications.

With the ability to adapt to each user, bespoke furniture design creates unique pieces crafted to meet individual needs, preferences, and space specifications. Delving into augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Tylko creates customized, long-lasting, and sustainable solutions for sideboards, wall storage, bookcases, wardrobes and TV stands. Analyzing their tech-forward approach to creating endless possibilities of made-to-measure furniture, we showcase their design process experience, along with their intuitive online configurator and augmented reality app.

Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 2 of 43Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 3 of 43Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 4 of 43Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 5 of 43Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - More Images+ 38

Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 18 of 43
Customizable Sideboars. Image Courtesy of Tylko

Combining User-Generated and Parametric Design Technologies

User-generated design enhances the creative process by allowing users to collaborate in designing and customizing their own products. Through the combination of user-generated and parametric design, Tylko developed an online configurator that enables users to create their designs by choosing sizes, shapes, materials, finishes, and features.

By integrating design with programming, parametric models can implement innovative solutions, from initial sketches to digital solutions. The presence of these models within the online configurator allows users to become the designers. Therefore, in addition to adapting the appearance and functionality to the needs of each individual, customization also involves them in the design process.

Encompassing the overall strategy, the design process also integrates personalized assembly –and disassembly- instructions for each piece of furniture. The system ensures that all packages are appropriately labeled and presented simply and understandably. Designing elements that fit together easily, each piece is pre-fitted with the necessary fixings, so all users have to do is align the colored parts, give them a firm push and they will lock into place by themselves.

Incorporating Augmented Reality for Revolutionizing Furniture Design

Reimagining traditional furniture design, the incorporation of augmented reality into the design process of storage solutions creates a more immersive and interactive experience. Through AR apps, users can simulate and visualize designs in specific real spaces before their construction.

By pointing the smartphone camera towards the area where the furniture is going to be placed, it can be positioned virtually. Once the furniture is positioned, the app’s online configurator and intuitive interface allow users to make these adjustments easily. Within interactive 3D models superimposed in real-time, it provides multiple combinations, including options for size, style, and colors, as well as doors, drawers, extended overhead or lower storage, and even features like clothes rods, cable management, and section dividers.

Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 28 of 43
Customizable Bookcases. Image Courtesy of Tylko
Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 29 of 43
Customizable Bookcases. Image Courtesy of Tylko

From bedside tables that grow and shrink to suit any-sized bedside space, to wardrobes that simplify custom closet design, the streamlined configurator makes bespoke furniture design a breeze. For example, when designing a bedroom, users can experiment with various storage furniture layouts and change their colors by selecting from neutrals, vibrant choices, and combinations.

Digital Twin: Save, Reproduce and Reuse Components

Following a parametric code that relates to the function, ergonomics, and aesthetic of the product, when a design is created, it is immediately converted into production files and sent directly to the factory for manufacturing. 

Keeping layouts in the production files allows for each element to be easily duplicated at any moment. In addition to providing solutions when packages are damaged during transit, this system enables the reproduction of any component that could be broken during use. Whether it is the first year or 10 years later, users may locate the file and produce a replacement without acquiring completely new furniture. This not only extends the lifespan of the product but also reduces the need for new production, promoting sustainability and minimizing waste, thus enhancing circularity.

Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 16 of 43
Customizable Shoe Racks. Image Courtesy of Tylko
Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 32 of 43
Customizable Shoe Racks. Image Courtesy of Tylko

Besides being easy to assemble, this system develops furniture components that can be both assembled and disassembled multiple times without loss of quality. This provides the option of disassembly and transport to new locations. 

Advanced Technologies for a Sustainable Design Process

Considering that the furniture industry is responsible for over a billion felled trees every year –sending 670,000 tonnes of waste to landfills in the UK, along with 10 million tonnes in the US–, Tylko seeks to promote a new way of manufacturing. By incorporating technological innovations, their furniture design encompasses a circular flow from the initial design process to the finished piece of furniture, extending its benefits to future scenarios like disassembly, relocation, reproduction, or reuse.

To reduce environmental impact, their strategy introduces a manufacturing-on-demand approach using high-precision machines. Fitting perfectly into the available spaces, the components are previously designed to produce only what’s necessary. Through a technology process known as nesting, advanced software optimizes the system's ability to cut as many planks as possible from a single board, minimizing the amount of waste and maximizing raw material usage efficiency.

Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 38 of 43
Customizable Sideboards. Image Courtesy of Tylko
Save this picture!
Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design - Image 39 of 43
Customizable Sideboards. Image Courtesy of Tylko

Known for its strength and durability, birch plywood emerges as the primary and greener material option. Within the plywood manufacturing process, the system produces minimal waste, as particle boards are crafted from partially recycled wood, devoid of harmful chemicals, and finished with natural oils. Furthermore, all aluminum parts are recyclable.

For more information on how to customize furniture design from your tablet or smartphone, visit the product catalog.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camila Prieto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Camila Prieto. "Exploring Cutting-Edge Technologies in Bespoke Furniture Design" 15 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009285/exploring-cutting-edge-technologies-in-bespoke-furniture-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags