World
ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, CourtyardENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dorms
Agen, France
ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

The Garden City. This project was a challenge: building quality accommodation for one thousand residents at the heart of a limited site - in under a year. This meant solving a tricky puzzle: designing architecture that is both standardized and welcoming.

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

The project is nestled in a leafy 15-ha park, a narrow infill plot, bordered by low and large buildings. A sparse suburban setting, where the high-density layout required by the accommodation naturally revealed one of the project’s major challenges: designing a high-density layout - in keeping with the ENAP campus and its surroundings - that is comfortable for its residents.

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Courtyard
© Luc Boegly
ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Image 18 of 21
Plan - First floor

Whilst the Village model is a universal ideal, there is a real risk when planning this type of project: instead resorting to the Grand Ensemble, i.e. extensive repetition of a small housing unit, associated with high-density accommodation. Traversing a fine line that could risk turning the project into mass housing.

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly
ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

To avoid this pitfall, the Garden City model seemed best suited to the site’s challenges and planning requirements. This model allows us to blend the small-scale urban aspect - that of the Village - with streamlined production, a sort of standardized housing offering equal and comfortable living conditions for all. By creating an architectural unit, Garden City enables us to optimize the design process, in addition to shaping a harmonious landscape. This approach to production was particularly well suited to the project, as the tight time frames and limited site required an efficient construction model.

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Handrail, Column
© Luc Boegly
ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Image 20 of 21
Section

Similarly, mixed wood/concrete 2D prefabrication made sense for this project: standardized rooms to keep to an ambitious project schedule, with a controlled budget, whilst offering quality living standards to future residents.

ENAP Garden City / Ignacio Prego Architectures - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luc Boegly

Project location

Address:Agen, Lot et Garonne (47), France

Ignacio Prego Architectures
Office

