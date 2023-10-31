Building Hope Through Design: Journeyman International's Innovative Approach to Humanitarian Architecture

Save this picture! Rwanda Empower Hub. Image Cortesia de Journeyman International

Throughout history, architecture has always been associated with the elite and the wealthiest echelons of society, who commissioned sumptuous buildings to satisfy their aesthetic and functional needs. This trend dates back to ancient civilizations: Egyptian pharaohs built pyramids and impressive temples, Roman emperors erected magnificent amphitheaters and palaces. Architecture was, and often still is, a symbol of power and prestige. Over time, the profession expanded to encompass various types of buildings and audiences, from simple residences to public and commercial structures, and the advancement of technology and construction techniques made it more accessible in terms of costs. However, inequality in access to high-quality architecture still prevails, especially in underdeveloped countries or socially vulnerable contexts. Many regions face serious housing, infrastructure, and urban planning problems due to a lack of resources and adequate investments, with poor construction conditions, slum areas, a lack of basic sanitation, and unsafe buildings.

Although this is a structural and complex issue that requires an integral resolution, there are individuals and organizations who cannot remain idle and seek to address the problem without relying on the traditional, often longer-term systems and solutions. One of these is Journeyman International (JI), a non-profit organization that is redefining the way we approach architectural design in humanitarian contexts. The heart of the institution lies in its commitment to connecting university students to real-world humanitarian challenges. Through its collaboration and community and student involvement, it has garnered international attention and admiration. Carly Althoff, an architect and Executive Director of Journeyman International, Inc., spoke with us and highlighted this approach: "No other program in the world engages with academia in this way, training the next generation of social architects through both research and live projects." By linking aspiring architects and designers to practical experiences on the ground, JI is nurturing a generation of professionals with a deeper understanding of the complex challenges that communities face.

The first project took place in 2009 when architecture and construction students came together to collaborate on a clinic project in Belize. Since then, thousands of students and professionals have been involved in various ways, whether researching bamboo construction in disaster-prone areas or designing flood-resistant orphanage dormitories in Central Africa. Working in groups, individually, or as part of a class, with project managers aligning the work with academic schedules, the aim is to balance the client's needs with student deliverables. The design curriculum is now adopted by universities on five continents.

One differentiator of JI is its approach to expanding its impact around the world. Instead of working in an isolated and centralized manner, the organization establishes regional offices in the areas where it operates. Local project managers are hired to coordinate volunteer design work and provide accessible architectural services. According to Althoff, this approach helps "diversify income streams and bridge cultural gaps between international volunteers and local partners." This focus on inclusion and collaboration creates a more holistic and culturally sensitive approach to their projects.

Contextual Design: Making the Most of Local Resources

The overarching goal for each project is to be deeply rooted within its context. Every project begins with comprehensive research on local resources, construction techniques, and available technologies. This approach ensures that architectural projects are not only innovative but also contextually appropriate. To achieve this, the institution fosters a meaningful relationship with local community representatives and construction experts, ensuring that the community's vision is at the heart of all projects.

We connect with local community representatives who guide our research and design process, co-developing design parameters based on what construction methods are feasible. Our work is alongside the local community from day one, making sure that our use of innovation is placed within the context and knowledge of local tradition and environmental conditions. — Carly Althoff

Overcoming Challenges

One of the main obstacles is the implementation and realization of design solutions, especially in remote areas. This requires a vital support network for projects to thrive, as well as the availability of materials and construction systems in that area. "Sometimes a very limited range of building materials is possible, so we work within the given constraints to find creative solutions towards more resilient and inspiring spaces. This allows us to co-develop design parameters with the community based on what construction methods we are feasibly able to implement."

Professionals in the design industry and the field of architecture have a significant role to play in JI's mission. The organization welcomes volunteers and mentors from around the world, explaining that they can "work remotely on a design concept in collaboration with local community partners." Many professionals choose to remain involved throughout the project, providing ongoing guidance and support to younger designers and students.

When humanitarian and development organizations are working with communities to build facilities that serve their needs, they sometimes do not have access to high-quality architectural design support. Either there are few local professionals who are able to help, or the price of full-scope architectural services is out of reach. That's where Journeyman steps in and fills any gaps that local capacity might have. Over the last 15 years, we have proven our ability to support small and medium scale humanitarian efforts, but our network has expanded in both size and skill level. We now have the ability to scale our impact as we have grown our network of social architects and planted regional coordination hubs. To continue empowering this growing network, we are relying mainly on charitable donations from JI sponsors. With increased support, we aim to hire more project coordinators in Africa, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Over the years, Journeyman International has been involved in various impactful projects, changing the lives of individuals and communities. Carly states, "Our aim is to make safe, sustainable, and contextually-appropriate design accessible to communities in crisis. We fill gaps in local capacity and offer high-quality architectural design support." In a world where the built environment plays a critical role in people's lives, Journeyman International has proven that innovative and contextually sensitive architectural design can be a beacon of hope for communities in need. By connecting students, professionals, and local communities, the institution shows that a brighter future is possible.

