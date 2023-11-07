Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos

Save this picture! Casa das Vidocas / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

The term "rede" in Portuguese traditionally conveys the idea of an interweaving of wires. In a contemporary context, it takes on a broader meaning related to connection, collaboration, and integration, whether among ideas, people, or processes. Not coincidentally, these are the core principles of Rede Arquitetos, a collaborative architecture studio founded in 2011 in Fortaleza, Ceará, by architects Bruno Perdigão, Epifanio Almeida, Igor Ribeiro, and Bruno Braga. Presently, the team is led by Braga, Luiz Cattony, and João Torquato, with their main approach emphasizing collective work and valuing encounters over the domination of ideas as a strategy for achieving the best solutions.

Established in a generation influenced by the individual work of renowned starchitects, the architects at Rede are committed to a different approach. They view architecture as a collaborative endeavor, shaped by the contributions of many, rather than the sole vision of a single architect. Their collaborative process extends beyond the confines of the office, actively involving the communities their projects serve. This approach results in an architecture deeply committed to its users, emphasizing respect, equality, and diversity.

In line with this perspective, the team draws inspiration from the work of the Chilean architecture practice, Elemental. Elemental's influence is particularly significant due to their view of architecture as a collective endeavor that spans various project stages. This influence is amplified by their shared quest for a distinctly Latin American architectural identity. This quest led to the organization of the Young Latin American Architects Forum by Rede Arquitetos in 2011 in Fortaleza, which brought together various national and international offices with recent trajectories in common. Within Rede's work, you can discern a commitment to integrating their architectural principles into the unique Latin American context, considering its specific economic, political, cultural, and environmental dimensions.

The team believes that, even though architecture usually serves practical needs, the central question guiding a project may not always be rooted in these functional considerations. Therefore, the challenge lies in uncovering the hidden subjective aspects that underlie each project.

In practical terms, these intentions and concepts come to life in minimalist, contemporary, and adaptable architectural designs. One prominent example is the Houses and Mixed Building MBV2, a collective housing project that has received awards, including the Honorable Mention COR at the 8th Tomie Ohtake AkzoNobel Architecture Award in 2022. Architects believe that space becomes meaningful when it is used effectively. Therefore, their ongoing pursuit is to create projects that are exceptionally accommodating and flexible, understanding architecture's role as a versatile framework capable of adapting to the changes brought about by the passage of time.

In addition to their primary architectural work, the partners share a mutual interest in various other fields, including music, literature, cinema, and photography. This diverse range of interests broadens their architectural perspective and is reflected in their research, teaching, publications, events, and workshops.

Get to know some selected Rede Arquitetos’ projects below.