Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The term "rede" in Portuguese traditionally conveys the idea of an interweaving of wires. In a contemporary context, it takes on a broader meaning related to connection, collaboration, and integration, whether among ideas, people, or processes. Not coincidentally, these are the core principles of Rede Arquitetos, a collaborative architecture studio founded in 2011 in Fortaleza, Ceará, by architects Bruno Perdigão, Epifanio Almeida, Igor Ribeiro, and Bruno Braga. Presently, the team is led by Braga, Luiz Cattony, and João Torquato, with their main approach emphasizing collective work and valuing encounters over the domination of ideas as a strategy for achieving the best solutions.

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 2 of 22Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 3 of 22Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 4 of 22Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 5 of 22Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

Established in a generation influenced by the individual work of renowned starchitects, the architects at Rede are committed to a different approach. They view architecture as a collaborative endeavor, shaped by the contributions of many, rather than the sole vision of a single architect. Their collaborative process extends beyond the confines of the office, actively involving the communities their projects serve. This approach results in an architecture deeply committed to its users, emphasizing respect, equality, and diversity.

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 3 of 22
Visitor Center Banco dos Cajuais - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

In line with this perspective, the team draws inspiration from the work of the Chilean architecture practice, Elemental. Elemental's influence is particularly significant due to their view of architecture as a collective endeavor that spans various project stages. This influence is amplified by their shared quest for a distinctly Latin American architectural identity. This quest led to the organization of the Young Latin American Architects Forum by Rede Arquitetos in 2011 in Fortaleza, which brought together various national and international offices with recent trajectories in common. Within Rede's work, you can discern a commitment to integrating their architectural principles into the unique Latin American context, considering its specific economic, political, cultural, and environmental dimensions.

The team believes that, even though architecture usually serves practical needs, the central question guiding a project may not always be rooted in these functional considerations. Therefore, the challenge lies in uncovering the hidden subjective aspects that underlie each project.

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 8 of 22
Educar II SESC-CE School / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

In practical terms, these intentions and concepts come to life in minimalist, contemporary, and adaptable architectural designs. One prominent example is the Houses and Mixed Building MBV2, a collective housing project that has received awards, including the Honorable Mention COR at the 8th Tomie Ohtake AkzoNobel Architecture Award in 2022. Architects believe that space becomes meaningful when it is used effectively. Therefore, their ongoing pursuit is to create projects that are exceptionally accommodating and flexible, understanding architecture's role as a versatile framework capable of adapting to the changes brought about by the passage of time.

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 21 of 22
Houses + Mixed Building MBV2 / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

In addition to their primary architectural work, the partners share a mutual interest in various other fields, including music, literature, cinema, and photography. This diverse range of interests broadens their architectural perspective and is reflected in their research, teaching, publications, events, and workshops.

Get to know some selected Rede Arquitetos’ projects below.

Casa das Vidocas / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 22 of 22
Casa das Vidocas / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Casa Pátio / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 18 of 22
Casa Pátio / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Visitor Center Banco dos Cajuais - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 15 of 22
Visitor Center Banco dos Cajuais - Aquasis / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Houses + Mixed Building MBV2 / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 2 of 22
Houses + Mixed Building MBV2 / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Educar II SESC-CE School / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 10 of 22
Educar II SESC-CE School / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 12 of 22
Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

Casa Planos / Rede Arquitetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 14 of 22
Casa Planos / Rede Arquitetos. © Igor Ribeiro

UFC Russas Advanced Campus / Rede Arquitetos + RI Arquitetura

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 9 of 22
UFC Russas Advanced Campus / Rede Arquitetos + RI Arquitetura. © Joana França

UFC Crateús / Rede Arquitetos + Croquis Projetos

Interweaving Ideas: Exploring the Work of Rede Arquitetos - Image 4 of 22
UFC Crateús / Rede Arquitetos + Croquis Projetos. © Joana França

Top #Tags