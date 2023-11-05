District Office Police / Bovenbouw

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The new police station is robust and transparent at the same time. This is in line with the police's wish to create a building that simultaneously can be accessible and safe.

Two larger spaces dominate the building, shielded behind thick walls, but also open onto their surroundings with large windows and prominent entrances. The reception hall is open to the street and provides the public with information. The landscape office at the back, a shared working environment for the police staff, has large windows facing the garden.

Introducing colors and warm materials avoids a sterile office environment; professional requirements such as bulletproofing and running time are of equal importance as transparency and atmosphere. Along the rear, we provide a green backyard that overlooks the landscape.

By framing the backyard between the carport on the one hand and new trees on the border with the fire brigade site on the other, the office space enjoys a pleasant perspective on the landscape.