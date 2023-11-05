Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, FacadeDistrict Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair, Table, BeamDistrict Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, DoorDistrict Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Kitchen, Lighting, WindowsDistrict Office Police / Bovenbouw - More Images+ 25

Police Station, Office Buildings
Antwerp, Belgium
  Architects: Bovenbouw
  Area:  917
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Filip Dujardin
  Lead Architects: Dirk Somers, Myrthe Geelen, Carole Boeckx, Sander Laureys, Matilde Everaert
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Facade
© Filip Dujardin
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The new police station is robust and transparent at the same time. This is in line with the police's wish to create a building that simultaneously can be accessible and safe.

District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table
© Filip Dujardin
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography
© Filip Dujardin
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Image 26 of 30
Plan

Two larger spaces dominate the building, shielded behind thick walls, but also open onto their surroundings with large windows and prominent entrances. The reception hall is open to the street and provides the public with information. The landscape office at the back, a shared working environment for the police staff, has large windows facing the garden.

District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin
District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Filip Dujardin

Introducing colors and warm materials avoids a sterile office environment; professional requirements such as bulletproofing and running time are of equal importance as transparency and atmosphere. Along the rear, we provide a green backyard that overlooks the landscape.

District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Kitchen, Lighting, Windows
© Filip Dujardin

By framing the backyard between the carport on the one hand and new trees on the border with the fire brigade site on the other, the office space enjoys a pleasant perspective on the landscape.

District Office Police / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Door
© Filip Dujardin

Project gallery

Project location

Antwerp, Belgium

Bovenbouw
Police Station Office Buildings Belgium
Cite: "District Office Police / Bovenbouw" 05 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

