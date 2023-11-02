Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. United States
  5. Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye

Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye

Save
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye

Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior PhotographyAnnex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, FacadeAnnex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Interior Photography, WindowsAnnex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Windows, TableAnnex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
Williston, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography
© Michael Moran Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Annex is a studio and gallery space showcasing the art of Vermont stone sculptor Richard Erdman. Erdman’s upbringing in the picturesque mountains of Southern Vermont’s Marble region inspired his love for stone. The three-sided glass-walled studio embodies Erdman’s passion for organically presenting his work among nature. The space was designed collaboratively with the artist in the spirit of Donald Judd’s Chianti in Marfa, Texas, where Judd “considered the space around a piece intrinsic to its proper appreciation and felt the artist should be deeply involved in the design of the space showcasing their work.” 

Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography
© Michael Moran Photography
Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Michael Moran Photography

Built on a 20-acre working horse farm, Annex is positioned orthogonal to the surrounding buildings and bookends the farmyard in the northwest corner of the site. The building overlooks rolling horse pastures toward distant mountains which provide a bucolic backdrop to the sculptures. A crushed stone plinth around the building terminates into either a concrete infinity edge or a Corten rim and is captured by a black wooden guardrail that mimics the adjacent paddock fencing. The building is equally inspired by the agrarian landscape and the artist’s sculptural language.

Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Site

The gallery is defined by a cantilevered, corrugated Corten steel shed akin to the metal-clad structures around the farm. This rectilinear form transitions to a curved office volume that reflects the sinuousness of the artist’s work. The program includes a flexible space for floor and podium display of large sculptures, shelves for maquette models, an outdoor sculpture garden, and a gallerist office. A moveable worktable is used for crafting clay models. A hydraulic loading door and jib crane aid in the installation and removal of sculptures.

Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography
© Michael Moran Photography

The interior spaces are minimal and open. Structural steel members are exposed above the main studio. A monumental steel shelving display is integrated into the space and window composition. The interior wall and ceiling finishes are black to contrast with the marble sculptures. Custom metal pivot doors open into the white plaster gallerist space. A custom wood cabinet provides storage and a maquette display. A polished concrete floor adds to the durability, functionality, and overall minimalistic aesthetic. Ecological sensitivity is an important consideration in the project.

Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Windows
© Michael Moran Photography
Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Windows, Table
© Michael Moran Photography
Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Image 17 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Michael Moran Photography

The building is all-electric, forgoing any use of fossil fuels on-site and using a ground-mounted PV array. Heating and cooling are provided by an electric heat pump system. Ventilation is provided by large doors and operable windows. Natural plaster and Swedish pine tar finishes contribute to healthy indoor air quality. Generous daylighting is supplemented by LED fixtures that are purposeful to the sculptures. The permeable stone surface surrounding the building helps capture runoff and mitigate erosion through the site.

Save this picture!
Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Michael Moran Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Williston, Vermont, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Birdseye
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopUnited States
Cite: "Annex Studio & Gallery / Birdseye" 02 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008877/annex-studio-and-gallery-birdseye> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags