Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office

Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office

Save
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office

Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Facade, WindowsPlaces in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Garden, BeamPlaces in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamPlaces in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, BeamPlaces in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Karuizawa, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Garden, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

A “place” to receive experiences - This is a plan to rebuild a villa for 14 people in four families. The owner's family had owned a villa in this area for many years and had vast experience. The site is in a vast forest of chestnut, fir, and dogwood trees, and the neighboring houses cannot be seen. In the summer, they cooled watermelons in the stream at the bottom of the valley, and in the fall, they went out into the forest to pick chestnuts and the way the owners spent their time was to learn from what they saw.

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Image 30 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

Every year during summer vacation, all the members stay here for a week. The owner described the experience of coexisting with others while cooking three meals, cleaning, and doing laundry as ``like a training camp.'' The design was based on these experiences: ``going out into the woods'' and ``something like a training camp.''

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

The total floor area was set at approximately 200 square meters, which is the same as the existing building, and the plan was to be elongated from north to south to maximize contact with the forest sloping towards the east. By creating a long and narrow plan approximately 30 meters long, it was decided to go beyond the flat area created for the existing building and construct the building on an area where the natural slope remains.

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Exterior Photography
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Image 31 of 33
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Facade, Forest
© Yasuhiro Nakayama
Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

There will be a maximum difference in level of 1m between the flat part and the sloped part, and the plan was to take advantage of this difference. Specifically, it is a one-story building with multiple steps that follow the topography, with the long side of approximately 30m east to west made up of post pillars and sliding aluminum sashes so that you can "step out into the forest" from anywhere. And so. To realize this form, the structure was designed so that the horizontal force received by the large, light roof on the outside is deflected by the small, heavy roof on the inside.

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

When a stay here begins, the wide veranda and wet veranda located near the "family area," which is the bedroom of each of the four families, is sometimes filled with various activities, such as the living room, entrance, terrace, and laundry drying area. Steps create opportunities for people to feel like they belong. In addition, the floor surface with steps allows you to experience the sloping terrain. Furthermore, having the concrete foundation peek out over the steps reminds us that this building is connected to the topography.

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Exterior Photography
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

This building, which is neither a residence, a villa, nor a training camp, was shaped by the owner's family's determination to spend time in the forest. It is not just a place to spend leisure time but a form that embodies the relationship between the owner's family and the forest. This is a proposal for a ``place to be'' where the activities of this place can be passed on to the next generation and further experience can be accumulated.

Save this picture!
Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Yasuhiro Nakayama

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Takahiro Endo Architects Office
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Places in Karuizawa Villa / Takahiro Endo Architects Office" 30 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008821/places-in-karuizawa-villa-takahiro-endo-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags