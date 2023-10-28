Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Indonesia
  5. Expat Roasters / WHAstudio

Expat Roasters / WHAstudio

Save
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pieter Kurniawan

Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeExpat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam, ChairExpat Roasters / WHAstudio - Exterior PhotographyExpat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairExpat Roasters / WHAstudio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Coffee Shop
Surabaya, Indonesia
  • Architects: WHAstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  744
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pieter Kurniawan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Paloma, Restomart, Toto, Wisma Sehati
  • Architectural Design: Wilson Harkhono
  • Structure Engineers: EY Consulting Engineers
  • Interior Design: Carissa Tjondro
  • Interior Global Guide: X+O
  • Lighting Supplier: Deepa Lighting
  • City: Surabaya
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a narrow plot, this four-story project faces a unique challenge with its 6m x 25m façade stretching 31m deep. Conventional architectural typology would rely on artificial lighting, but the essence of a successful coffee shop – abundant natural light and easy horizontal flow – contradicts this notion. The coffee shop is envisioned as a place for extended stays, blending socializing, work, and dining, thus demanding a warmly inviting ambiance.

Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam, Chair
© Pieter Kurniawan
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Image 20 of 21
Section - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Exterior Photography
© Pieter Kurniawan

The design employs a strategic arrangement of oblique concrete and mesh boxes interwoven across the site. A central void, illuminated by natural light penetrating through the main space, breaks through the vertical mass. Within this void, vibrant greenery, including trees and hanging plants, harmoniously coexists with a 25m tall mirror wall, infusing the café with a tropical and outdoor ambiance. The “green void” takes center stage, acting as the heart of the space from which every program radiates. In the primary dining area, double-height steel mesh boxes elegantly frame the space, with an artificial skylight enhancing the illusion of an outdoor setting.

Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography
© Pieter Kurniawan
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Image 14 of 21
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography
© Pieter Kurniawan
Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pieter Kurniawan

The café's first two floors are thoughtfully dedicated to the dining area, offering various seating configurations. From the more typical bench tables to communal circular tables and island seating, these variations foster diverse social interactions among our guests, thereby creating distinct spatial experiences. Nestled in between, a half mezzanine level discreetly houses service programs such as the office and kitchen. The third floor caters to specialized uses, including a meeting room and a coffee brewing training room. The fourth floor, designed as a flexible room, holds potential for future expansion, ensuring adaptability.

Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Steel, Handrail
© Pieter Kurniawan

The design embraces a unique blend of natural and industrial aesthetics, with exposed concrete and rugged steel beams at its core. Hints of green from the terrazzo flooring and abundant greenery infuse the space, forming a harmonious alliance between the industrial and the natural. The café exudes an industrial aesthetic while ingeniously incorporating elements of the outdoors, a conscious effort to bring the outside environment inside. The project is a testament to our aspiration to create an urban oasis, a hub for coffee enthusiasts, nestled within the bustling city. 

Save this picture!
Expat Roasters / WHAstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Pieter Kurniawan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Surabaya, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WHAstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCoffee ShopIndonesia
Cite: "Expat Roasters / WHAstudio" 28 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008770/expat-roasters-whastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags