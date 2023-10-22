Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Germany
  5. Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio

Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio

Save
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio

Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkPars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, DoorPars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, TablePars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairPars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Berlin, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Juliane Röthig

Text description provided by the architects. Initiated by the artist Kristiane Kegelmann, Pars is a restaurant that doubles as an art gallery, a cafe and pralines store during the day, and as a location for special events and food pop-ups by international chefs. The architecture, like the food that is served, is refined, minimalistic, and focused on the essentials. To realize the project, an all-female-led team of architects and lighting designers worked collaboratively to infuse the space with new functions and forms, while retaining elements such as the hardwood floors and decorative plaster casts from the previous tenant, the fabled Cafe Savigny.

Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Door
© Juliane Röthig
Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Juliane Röthig

The focal point of the new restaurant is an open kitchen which turns the process of food preparation into an integral part of the dining experience. A centrally located mirrored column visually connects all the rooms allowing for unexpected vistas.

Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Juliane Röthig
Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Image 14 of 14
Floor plan

The main dining room is defined by the classic motif of the dining table, which is broken up by a subtle slant and invites convivial dinners. A second dining room invites more intimate evenings with smaller tables. The choice of materials deliberately plays with contrasts: Natural meets artificial, tactile meets hard and traditional meets progressive.

Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Juliane Röthig
Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Juliane Röthig

On the walls of the dining rooms, the antique-looking plaster casts created by the Royal Prussian Porcelain Manufactory from the former Café Savigny are displayed, contrasted by contemporary works by Sarah Loibl, Hannah Sophie Dunkelberg, Pujan Shakupa, Malte Bartsch, Felix Weppen and Thomas Platt. With a combination of old and new, comfort and fine dining, and minimalism with texture, this multifunctional space reflects a moment in Berlin where the city develops to become a place of culinary experimentation.

Save this picture!
Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Juliane Röthig

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Grolmanstraße 53-54, 10623 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Some Place Studio
Office
DMtk
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsGermany
Cite: "Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio" 22 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008593/pars-restaurant-dmtk-plus-some-place-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags