Pars Restaurant / DMtk + Some Place Studio

+ 9

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Initiated by the artist Kristiane Kegelmann, Pars is a restaurant that doubles as an art gallery, a cafe and pralines store during the day, and as a location for special events and food pop-ups by international chefs. The architecture, like the food that is served, is refined, minimalistic, and focused on the essentials. To realize the project, an all-female-led team of architects and lighting designers worked collaboratively to infuse the space with new functions and forms, while retaining elements such as the hardwood floors and decorative plaster casts from the previous tenant, the fabled Cafe Savigny.

The focal point of the new restaurant is an open kitchen which turns the process of food preparation into an integral part of the dining experience. A centrally located mirrored column visually connects all the rooms allowing for unexpected vistas.

The main dining room is defined by the classic motif of the dining table, which is broken up by a subtle slant and invites convivial dinners. A second dining room invites more intimate evenings with smaller tables. The choice of materials deliberately plays with contrasts: Natural meets artificial, tactile meets hard and traditional meets progressive.

On the walls of the dining rooms, the antique-looking plaster casts created by the Royal Prussian Porcelain Manufactory from the former Café Savigny are displayed, contrasted by contemporary works by Sarah Loibl, Hannah Sophie Dunkelberg, Pujan Shakupa, Malte Bartsch, Felix Weppen and Thomas Platt. With a combination of old and new, comfort and fine dining, and minimalism with texture, this multifunctional space reflects a moment in Berlin where the city develops to become a place of culinary experimentation.