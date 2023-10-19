Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Ineffable Light House / A Threshold

Ineffable Light House / A Threshold

Save
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Beam
© Atik Bheda

Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, BeamIneffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, ChairIneffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, StairsIneffable Light House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeIneffable Light House / A Threshold - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jigani, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture is about blurring boundaries between the inside and outside and establishing a co-relationship between humans, nature, and the built environment. The site is situated in a tight urban context with houses on all three sides. In response to the context, we aim to evolve a design language that maximizes the use of natural light, ventilation, and accessible green spaces within the home. This approach creates a more porous environment, giving rise to a series of connections and fostering interaction, further enhancing the users' way of life. It's an attempt to transform the space into a place, making the house into a home that celebrates life.

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Image 29 of 46
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Atik Bheda

The site is a compact 30’ x 50’ urban plot situated off Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, Karnataka. Due to the limitations of the tight urban plot, our design necessitates drawing light primarily from the east, which is the road-facing edge, and from above. Drawing inspiration from the quality of light in traditional Indian temples, the intensity of darkness increases as one moves from outside to inside. This creates a sense of transition. Additionally, a skylight strategically placed within the central volume of the house brings in streams of light, reminiscent of the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) in a temple. This infusion of light adds a meditative quality to the space, where light itself becomes a significant material. The play of light and shadow creates a dynamic quality within the house that evolves with time and seasons. 

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Image 33 of 46
Section
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Atik Bheda

 A large Gulmohar Tree existing on the site became a primary clue for design. The plan helps establish an axis that divides the house into public and private zones. 

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Image 30 of 46
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Atik Bheda

Considering climate and functionality, the North side is designated to be more open, allowing for common gathering activities such as study family living. The southern side is utilized for spaces like toilets and bedroom wardrobes, where individuals typically spend less time throughout the day. 

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda

 In the section, green terraces cascade southward, harmonizing with and accommodating the foliage of the Gulmohar tree, as though the tree has overtaken the entire facade of the house, seamlessly blending nature with the built form. Furthermore, this design strategy serves to break down the scale of the building when viewed from the street. 

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Windows
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Image 37 of 46
Section
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda

The section allows multiple opportunities to experience the tree from within the house, fulfilling our primary objective of fostering a close connection with nature. Dining, kitchen, living, family, and gathering spaces open up strategically to get framed glimpses of this tree. The green terraces are also multiplied internally to become extensions of living and bedroom spaces, offering a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Interconnected green courtyards, overlapping sections, and levels allow residents to have visual connectivity throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Image 39 of 46
Sectional Perspective

The central axis serves as a focal point that unifies the entire home, with a thoughtful layering of spaces and activities while also establishing a connection with nature. The central space acts as a binding element, seamlessly weaving together various activities and allowing them to function autonomously yet harmoniously as a whole.

Save this picture!
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A Threshold
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Ineffable Light House / A Threshold" 19 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008503/ineffable-light-house-a-threshold> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags