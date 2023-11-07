Timeless, Adaptable and Reusable: 10 Projects That Use Copper Creatively

Few building materials stand the test of time as well as copper. Unlike other materials that have been replaced over the years –either due to lack of longevity, sustainability issues, or simple aesthetic preferences– copper can continue to be present in a huge variety of applications and its appeal has evolved over the years. Whether in façades and key building elements or in detailing and accessories, it continues to be a solid favorite for architects, designers and the public in general.

Most notably, copper is an infinitely recyclable material and is “the most widely used metal in key sectors of the green economy: from renewable energy to high-efficiency plants, from smart building to sustainable mobility,” according to KME’s most recent sustainability report. Coupled with its beautiful tones and hues, it has gained the attention of architecture and design enthusiasts worldwide. With this in mind, we have selected 10 projects that exemplify the modern application of copper in architecture.

"The copper allowed a gesture of softness, it is feminine like stone. Unlike granite, it approaches its grandeur by its preciousness and its propensity to capture the light, to reflect it, sending it back to the sky like the prayers of the monks."

"In line with the respect of the existing architecture, an important reflection was carried out with the ABF in order to propose a modern architectural language in coherence with the old building. The facade is clad with gold-colored interlocking copper sheets. The building blends in perfectly with its immediate surroundings and contributes to embellishing the urban space."

"Although the round-corner geometry of the rooftop box follows respectfully the DNA of the existing building, the new building volume sits independently on the existing building, proudly cantilevering over the front façade. The gold color of the cladding material sets a warm contrast to the silver and grey scheme of the base building."

"Science and Innovation Centre in Ventspils was designed as a union of architecture and landscape. Instead of proposing a landmark on the bridge axis, we leave it open and inviting. The silhouettes of the building and the hill osculate here."

"The Shane Homes YMCA takes inspiration from the rolling hills and layered horizons. The extensive glazing and unifying curved timber roof that links each space creates an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere, engaging passersby and heightening curiosity."

"The horizontally banded copper façade with rounded corners follows the formal image of the copper coil and gives the building its sheen. In order to create a holistic ensemble, the building’s envelope blends in with the red shades of the surrounding campus development, while at the same time creating its own strong statement through the choice of materials. The copper coil is not only a narrative, electrical engineering turned into space, so to speak, but complies with the Sehw Sustainability Compass."

"Striking are the brass facades with angled surfaces and glass sliding doors. The facade material is fully recyclable and colors from gold to brown. Its geometric expression strengthens the plasticity of the facades."

"The core theme of the concept is the contrast between these differently scaled structures. The independent composition principle of open and solid elements gives the building a presence, whilst the rhythmic concentration towards the building corner ensures a sculptural termination."

"Following many iterations, the final response of cleverly folded planes clad in brass Tecu and punctured by panels of glazing emerged. The use of brass cladding suited the angular, faceted form whilst making subtle reference to the building’s industrial heritage."

"The copper woven mesh opens like a curtain over the city. It unfolds like a filter in front of a fully glazed façade. It shows off the facility while protecting it. The underlying play of transparency and light varies depending on the time of day and school schedules. The life of the building reflects and is integrated into the lively downtown. Copper [was chosen] for its intrinsic qualities of natural material: brightness, lightness, but also for its outstanding longevity which makes it the king of all the materials used in the greatest public monuments."